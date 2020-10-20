Un infarto acaba con la vida de una destacada actriz de "La buena esposa" y "La ley y el orden"
La actriz estadounidense Doreen Montalvo falleció repentinamente a la edad de 56 años, luego de sufrir un infarto. La intérprete es recordada por su actuación en las series de televisión “La buena esposa”, “La ley y el orden” y en el musical “On Your Feet”, basado en la vida de la cantante cubana Gloria Estefan.
Así lo anunció el manager de la intérprete, Steve Maihack. El agente escribió en su perfil de Instagram que para él fue un placer haber trabajado con Doreen. "Desde el momento en que nos conocimos fue como si hubiéramos sido amigos durante años. Espíritus afines, seguro”, escribió Maihack en la publicación donde aparece un video con imágenes en honor a la actriz.
It’s been my honor and extreme pleasure to have worked with Doreen, as her manager. From the minute we met it was like we had been friends for years. Kindred spirits, for sure. My favorite memory will be watching you as Gloria Fajardo in the OYF tour at the open-air outside KC Starlight theater....belting out ‘Mi Tierra’ to an audience of 8000, with the sun literally setting as if God himself was directing the most PERFECT moment for us all. It was thrilling. This last year had been such an exciting one for Doreen with the filming of both the IN THE HEIGHTS and WEST SIDE STORY feature films, as well as her return to Broadway in MRS DOUBTFIRE. She was also making strides in the tv world- which she was a natural at. Doreen could do anything. She was like a winning lotto ticket. She was all of ours winning lotto ticket. We will continue to carry her, telling her story and remembering the talent and love she shared with us all. Most importantly the LOVE, as long as there is love. “And as I say these words My heart's about to break And ay Mama What do you do when your dreams come true? I've spent my life inheriting dreams from you What do I do with this winning ticket? What can I do but pray?” DOREEN, what an absolute blessing to have known you on your incredible human journey. I pray for you and will love and miss you, para siempre. Para Siempre. PARA SIEMPRE. Rest In Peace. ❤️ #rip
Doreen Montalvo estaba participando en el rodaje de las películas “In The Heights” y “West Side Story”. También había regresado a Broadway con el musical “Mrs Doubtfire”, incluso estaba en conversaciones para volver a la televisión, explicó su representante.
“Doreen podía hacer cualquier cosa. Ella era como un billete de lotería ganador”, añadió Maihack en la publicación. “Ella era todos nuestros boletos de lotería ganadores. Seguiremos cargándola, contando su historia y recordando el talento y el amor que compartió con todos nosotros. Lo más importante es el amor, siempre que haya amor”.
Into the loving hands & angelic voice of the incredibly talented, Doreen Montalvo, @doreencita1 , we entrusted the roles of our mommas for our musical, On Your Feet. At different times during the life of our show she portrayed with gusto, care & professionalism both my mother, the indomitable Gloria Fajardo & Emilio’s loving mother, Nena. But I feel so fortunate to have been able to get to know her as the amazing human being that she was. Our hearts go out to her husband, Michael, their beautiful family and everyone who loved her which includes my family as well. Rest In Power, Doreen, and thank you for all the love you spread just being you. You will be missed by many! We love you! 💔🙏🏻🌺🙏🏻💔🙏🏻🌺🙏🏻🎶🙏🏻💔🙏🏻🌺
Despedida a Doreen Montalvo
La cantante cubana Gloria Estefan también despidió a la artista, quien interpretó a la madre de ella y a la de su esposo, Emilio Estefan, en el musical de Broadway “On Your feet!”, del 2015 basado en su vida.
“En las manos amorosas y la voz angelical de la increíblemente talentosa Doreen Montalvo, confiamos los roles de nuestras mamás para nuestro musical On Your Feet. En diferentes momentos durante la vida de nuestro programa, ella retrató con entusiasmo, cuidado y profesionalismo a mi madre, la indomable Gloria Fajardo y la amorosa madre de Emilio, Nena”, escribió Estefan en su perfil de Instagram.
La intérprete latina manifestó su admiración por la fallecida actriz y reconoció el “increíble ser humano que era”.