View this post on Instagram

A year ago we said goodbye "Robert Garrison" our beloved "Tommy" of the Cobra Kai team! Before being a great actor, Robert was first of all a great person who loved everything he did. I'm sure now Rob will be in a better place he deserves to stay... YOU WILL ALWAYS REMAIN IN OUR HEARTS AND REMEMBER THAT THE "COBRA KAI NEVER DIES!!! 🙏❤️ ____________________________________________ #robertgarrison #tommy #thekaratekid #karatekid #cobrakai #cobrakaiseries #sensei #forever #robgarrison #strikefirststrikehardnomercy #nomercy #sweeptheleg #karatelife #dojo #teamcobrakai #cobrakaineverdies #cobrakaiseason2