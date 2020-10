View this post on Instagram

A Beautiful Ghost ⁣👻 ⁣ Officially known as IC 63, the Ghost Nebula is located 550 light-years away in the constellation Cassiopeia the Queen.⁣ ⁣ @NASAHubble snapped this image that shows how the brightest stars embedded in nebulae throughout our galaxy pour out a torrent of radiation that eats into vast clouds of hydrogen gas – the raw material for building new stars. This etching process sculpts a fantasy landscape where human imagination can see all kinds of shapes and figures.⁣ ⁣ Credit: NASA, ESA, and STScI/Acknowledgment: H. Arab (University of Strasbourg)⁣ ⁣ #NASA #Space #GhostNebula #Universe #Hubble⁣ ⁣