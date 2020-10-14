"Absolutamente devastados": Cantante reveló que padece un tumor cerebral terminal
Una difícil noticia comunicó recientemente a sus fanáticos el cantante británico Tom Parker, exmiembro de la banda The Wanted, quien informó en su redes sociales que le fue diagnosticado un tumor cerebral en fase terminal.
En específico, le fue detectado un glioblastoma de grado 4, cuya esperanza de vida, en general, suele ser de entre 3 y 18 meses, aunque este tiempo puede variar dependiendo del tratamiento que se reciba.
El artista de 32 años dio a conocer la noticia en su cuenta de Instagram, donde compartió una foto junto a su esposa, la actriz Kelsey Hardwick, y su pequeña hija Aurelia Rose, de un año.
¿Qué dijo el cantante?
“Hola, chicos, saben que ambos hemos estado ausentes de las redes sociales durante algunas semanas y es hora de decirles por qué. No hay una manera fácil de decir esto, pero lamentablemente me diagnosticaron un tumor cerebral y ya estoy en tratamiento”, explicó Parker a sus seguidores.
“Decidimos, después de pensarlo mucho, que en vez de esconderlo y tratar de mantenerlo en secreto, haríamos una entrevista en la que podríamos presentar todos los detalles y dejar que todos supieran los hechos a nuestra manera. Todos estamos absolutamente devastados, pero vamos a luchar contra esto hasta el final”, agregó.
“No queremos su tristeza, solo queremos amor y positividad, y juntos crearemos conciencia sobre esta terrible enfermedad y buscaremos todas las opciones de tratamiento disponibles. Va a ser una dura batalla, pero con el amor y el apoyo de todos vamos a vencerla”, complementó el cantante.
Detalles del diagnóstico
En una entrevista con una revista británica, además, Parker reveló cómo le fue diagnosticado el tumor, luego de haber sufrido unas convulsiones.
“Sabía que algo no iba bien, pero nunca esperé que fuera esto. Corrieron la cortina alrededor de mi cama y me dijeron: ‘Es un tumor cerebral’. Todo lo que pude pensar fue ‘maldita sea’. Me quedé en estado de shock. Es un glioblastoma en estado cuatro y dijeron que es terminal. Es demasiado con lo que lidiar yo solo. Todavía no lo procesé”, detalló el artista, según consigna la revista Gente.
The Wanted
Parker fue miembro de la banda pop The Wanted entre 2009 y 2014, año en que se tomaron un receso para que cada integrante abordara sus proyectos como solistas.
Algunos de los éxitos del grupo, sobre todo a nivel europeo, fueron canciones como “All time low”, “Glad you came” y “Chasing the sun”, entre otras.