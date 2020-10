View this post on Instagram

Adele 12 years apart! She was, is and always will be beautiful! 👸🏼✨⁣⁣ ⁣⁣ Follow my second page @AdeleFirstLove 🥰⁣⁣ ⁣⁣ #adele #change #transformation #makeup #smokeyeye #eyes #dark #black #dress #face