View this post on Instagram

29 trips around the sun, and I’m still not sure if it’s pronounced “ee-ther” or “eye-ther.” Did I achieve everything I had wanted to throughout the last year? Nope! And thats okay, most of us didn’t (thanks, corona). But at the end of the day, I’m still standing, and I have a wonderful family, I have wonderful friends, and I can pay all of my dog’s bills. And at the end of the day, I have plenty to be proud of, even if this year totally sucks! 29 here we come, baby!