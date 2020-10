View this post on Instagram

Most American movie theaters have been dark since late March, leading major studios to postpone big-budget releases. Since many movie stars earn large bonuses based on box-office performance, the lack of new theatrical releases has made room at the top of the pay scale for TV icons like Sofia Vergara, who tops our new ranking of the world’s highest-paid actresses with $43 million. Hollywood veteran Angelina Jolie ($35 million) and Viola Davis ($15.5 million)—who made the list for the first time this year—are also on the list. In all, the ten highest-paid actresses earned a combined $254 million in the 12 months leading up to June, down 20% from last year. Check our Story to see who else made this year's list.