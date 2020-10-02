View this post on Instagram

Repost from @elleusa • In 2015, Shannen Doherty @theshando became one of the roughly 300,000 American women diagnosed with breast cancer every year. In the majority of cases, initial treatment is effective, curing the patient. But in many other cases, the breast cancer returns. In 2019 Doherty's cancer resurfaced as metastatic (also known as Stage IV). Where some might see a death sentence, Doherty sees an opportunity: "I try to treasure all the small moments that most people don’t really see or take for granted," she says. "It’s like anybody with Stage IV faces this thing where others want to put you out to pasture. I’m not ready for pasture. I’ve got a lot of life in me.” In ELLE's October issue, Doherty—photographed at home by her husband @kurtiswarienko—opens up about her early fame and her plans for the future. Link in bio for the full story. ELLE October 2020: Editor-in-Chief: @Ninagarcia⁣ Talent: @theshando⁣ Entertainment Director: @jenweisel⁣ Photographer: @kurtiswarienko⁣ Writer: @katepickert