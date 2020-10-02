Actriz Shannen Doherty y su lucha contra el cáncer: "No estoy lista para morir"
Seguir
Guardar
Guardado
En febrero de este año la actriz Shannen Doherty (49 años) reveló que el cáncer de mama había regresado a su vida, pero ahora había vuelto más agresivo, ya que la enfermedad está en etapa 4 y había metástasis.
En ese entonces la actriz contó en el programa Good Morning America que "no creo que lo haya procesado" y que "es una píldora amarga para tragar de muchas maneras. Definitivamente tengo días en los que digo ¿Por qué a mí? y luego digo: Bueno, ¿por qué no yo? ¿Quién más? ¿Quién más a mi lado merece esto?".
Pasados los meses, la actriz que se diera a conocer en "Beverly Hills 90210" como Brenda Walsh contó cómo ha vivido la enfermedad y a los miedos que se enfrenta.
Sus ganas de vivir
En conversación con revista Elle, Doherty contó que desea escribirle cartas a modo de despedida a sus seres queridos, pero que cada vez que lo intenta, no puede ya que algo le dice que continúe luchando.
View this post on Instagram
Repost from @elleusa • In 2015, Shannen Doherty @theshando became one of the roughly 300,000 American women diagnosed with breast cancer every year. In the majority of cases, initial treatment is effective, curing the patient. But in many other cases, the breast cancer returns. In 2019 Doherty's cancer resurfaced as metastatic (also known as Stage IV). Where some might see a death sentence, Doherty sees an opportunity: "I try to treasure all the small moments that most people don’t really see or take for granted," she says. "It’s like anybody with Stage IV faces this thing where others want to put you out to pasture. I’m not ready for pasture. I’ve got a lot of life in me.” In ELLE's October issue, Doherty—photographed at home by her husband @kurtiswarienko—opens up about her early fame and her plans for the future. Link in bio for the full story. ELLE October 2020: Editor-in-Chief: @Ninagarcia Talent: @theshando Entertainment Director: @jenweisel Photographer: @kurtiswarienko Writer: @katepickert
"Hay cosas que necesito decirle a mi madre. Quiero que mi marido sepa lo que significa para mí. Pero cada vez que llega el momento de hacerlo, parece todo tan definitivo... Se siente como si estuvieras cerrando algo, rindiéndote, y yo no lo estoy. No estoy lista para morir. Tengo mucha vida en mí", expresó.
La actriz agregó además que "siento que soy un ser humano muy, muy sano. Es difícil terminar con mis asuntos cuando siento que voy a vivir otros 10 ó 15 años".
Además decidió hacer público el regreso de su enfermedad, ya que está en una batalla legal en curso contra una compañía de seguros que no cubrió como ella esperaba los daños sufridos en su casa por los incendios forestales de California en 2018. Parte de los documentos presentados indican que padece cáncer, por lo que quiso adelantarse antes que se hicieran públicos.
View this post on Instagram
Ct scan to do mapping for radiation plan. This scared me so much. Not sure why. Was supposed to get it with contrast but the minute they started looking at which vein to use I started crying. Full panic attack. Sometimes, you just get sick of being poked. And that's ok. I cried. I felt sorry for myself for a minute. Then stopped and reminded myself of how lucky I am. Thank God my new radiation oncologist decided to try without contrast so I would calm down. So.... one panic attack down and mapping done!! Now to actually start radiation... #cancerslayer #warrior #fightlikeagirl #blessed
Doherty fue diagnosticada en 2015 con la enfermedad y dos años más tarde anunció que estaba en remisión. Pero ya desde hace un año que lucha nuevamente con el cáncer, incluso mientras continúa trabajando.