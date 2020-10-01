John Legend y su pareja Chrissy Teigen pierden a su bebé tras aborto espontáneo
Seguir
Guardar
Guardado
¿Qué pasó?
Una triste noticia enlutece al mundo del espectáculo, pues el cantante John Legend y su pareja Chrissy Teigen anunciaron que sufrieron un aborto espontáneo, tres días después que la mujer fuera hospitalizada por presentar sangrado.
La noticia fue dada a conocer por la propia afectada a través de sus redes sociales, publicando una desgarradora imagen en la que aparece siendo consolada por el artista y los médicos a cargo.
¿Qué dijo la mujer?
"Estamos conmocionados y con el tipo de dolor profundo del que solo escuchas, el tipo de dolor que nunca antes habíamos sentido. Nunca pudimos detener el sangrado y darle a nuestro bebé los líquidos que necesitaba, a pesar de las transfusiones de sangre. Simplemente no fue suficiente", escribió Chrissy.
El pequeño iba a llamarse Jack, a quien le dedicó sentidas palabras: "Lamento mucho que los primeros momentos de tu vida se encontraran con tantas complicaciones, que no pudimos darte el hogar que necesitabas para sobrevivir. Siempre te amaremos".
View this post on Instagram
We are shocked and in the kind of deep pain you only hear about, the kind of pain we’ve never felt before. We were never able to stop the bleeding and give our baby the fluids he needed, despite bags and bags of blood transfusions. It just wasn’t enough. . . We never decide on our babies’ names until the last possible moment after they’re born, just before we leave the hospital. But we, for some reason, had started to call this little guy in my belly Jack. So he will always be Jack to us. Jack worked so hard to be a part of our little family, and he will be, forever. . . To our Jack - I’m so sorry that the first few moments of your life were met with so many complications, that we couldn’t give you the home you needed to survive. We will always love you. . . Thank you to everyone who has been sending us positive energy, thoughts and prayers. We feel all of your love and truly appreciate you. . . We are so grateful for the life we have, for our wonderful babies Luna and Miles, for all the amazing things we’ve been able to experience. But everyday can’t be full of sunshine. On this darkest of days, we will grieve, we will cry our eyes out. But we will hug and love each other harder and get through it.
Por su parte, el artista se limitó a retuitear las palabras de la modelo, publicando un emotivo: "Te amamos, Jack".
La pareja son padres de dos pequeños, Luna, de cuatro años, y Miles, de tan solo dos. Ambos niños son aparecen en distintas imágenes que sube la pareja de famosos a sus redes sociales.
We love you, Jack 🖤🖤🖤🖤🖤 https://t.co/ySFzJB5e6k— John Legend (@johnlegend) October 1, 2020
"¿Cómo puede ser esto real?"
Minutos después de la viralización de su posteo, Chrissy Teigen volvió a escribir en Twitter un mensaje que fue ampliamente replicada por sus seguidores.
"Conduciendo a casa desde el hospital sin un bebé. ¿Cómo puede ser esto real?", publicó la famosa modelo.
Driving home from the hospital with no baby. How can this be real.— chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) October 1, 2020