Zombieland (2009) Directed by Ruben Fleischer A shy student trying to reach his family in Ohio, a gun-toting tough guy trying to find the last Twinkie, and a pair of sisters trying to get to an amusement park join forces to travel across a zombie-filled America. “The first rule of Zombieland: Cardio. When the zombie outbreak first hit, the first to go, for obvious reasons... were the fatties.” #zombieland #movie #film #cinema #comedy #actor #actress #jesseeisenberg #woodyharrelson #emmastone #abigailbreslin #billmurray