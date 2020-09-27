Nominada a un Óscar a los 10 años: Así está hoy la niña actriz de "Little Miss Sunshine"
Muy pocas personas en el mundo del cine pueden decir que fueron nominados a un premio Óscar cuando tan solo tenían 10 años de edad.
Quien sí puede enorgullecerse de aquello es la actriz estadounidense Abigail Breslin, hoy de 24 años, que en 2006 fue nominada en la categoría de Mejor Actriz de Reparto por su participación en la película “Little Miss Sunshine”.
Su aparición en "Little Miss Sunshine"
En dicha cinta, Breslin ejerce el rol de una pequeña niña llamada Olive que sueña con participar en un concurso de belleza infantil, siendo acompañada por su disfuncional familia en un largo viaje de carretera hasta llegar a la sede del certamen.
Pese a que no ganó el Óscar por su actuación en el filme, esa nominación le valió continuar una reconocida carrera en Hollywood hasta la actualidad.
Su carrera en Hollywood
Su trayectoria en el cine, sin embargo, había comenzado incluso antes de su aparición en “Little Miss Sunshine”, ya que su debut en películas ocurrió cuando solo tenía cinco años en la cinta de suspenso y ciencia ficción “Señales” (2002).
Su carrera continuó en otras producciones reconocidas como “El diario de una princesa 2” (2004), “Definitivamente, tal vez” (2008), “Zombieland” (2009), “Rango” (2011), “El juego de Ender” (2013), “Maggie” (2015) y recientemente en “Zombieland 2” (2019).
Entre 2015 y 2016, además, fue parte del elenco principal de la serie de comedia y horror “Scream Queens”.
Una difícil confesión
Dentro de su vida personal, la actriz en 2017 reveló que sufrió un episodio de violación en su contra, siendo abusada por una persona con quien mantenía una relación.
“No denuncié mi violación por muchas razones. En primer lugar, estaba completamente conmocionada y en negación total. No quería verme como una ‘víctima’, así que lo reprimí y fingí que nunca sucedió”, declaró Breslin sobre sus razones para no denunciar el abuso en la época en que sucedió, consigna The Independent.
“En segundo lugar, tenía una relación con mi violador y temía que no me creyeran. También temía que si mi caso no conducía a ninguna parte, él lo descubriría y me lastimaría aún más. En tercer lugar, sabía que esto dañaría a mi familia y amigos, y no quería hacerlos pasar por eso”, agregó la artista.
Revisa cómo está hoy la "niña de Little Miss Sunshine"
