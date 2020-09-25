¿Por qué Demi Lovato y Max Ehrich rompen su compromiso dos meses después de anunciar su boda?
Demi Lovato y Max Ehrich cancelaron sus planes de matrimonio cuando hace apenas dos meses, el 23 de julio, se juraron amor eterno y compartieron la noticia en sus respectivas redes sociales. El fin del cuento de hadas fue revelado por medios estadounidenses el 24 de septiembre.
When I was a little girl, my birth dad always called me his “little partner” - something that might’ve sounded strange without his southern cowboy like accent. To me it made perfect sense. And today that word makes perfect sense again but today I’m officially going to be someone else’s partner. @maxehrich - I knew I loved you the moment I met you. It was something I can’t describe to anyone who hasn’t experienced it firsthand but luckily you did too.. I’ve never felt so unconditionally loved by someone in my life (other than my parents) flaws and all. You never pressure me to be anything other than myself. And you make me want to be the best version of myself. I’m honored to accept your hand in marriage. I love you more than a caption could express but I’m ecstatic to start a family and life with you. I love you forever my baby. My partner. Here’s to our future!!!! 😩😭❤️🥰😍 Ps. THANK YOU @angelokritikos FOR HIDING BEHIND ROCKS AND CAPTURING THE ENTIRE THING!!! I love you boo!!!
El porqué de la ruptura la reveló una fuente cercana a la pareja y estaría relacionada con el futuro profesional de los artistas que comenzaron su relación en marzo pasado.
Ahhhh 💍😭🥳💓 You are every love song, every film, every lyric, every poem, everything I could ever dream of and then some in a partner in life. Words cannot express how infinitely in love with you I am forever and always and then some. I cannot spend another second of my time here on Earth without the miracle of having you as my wife. here’s to forever baby 💍 ahhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhh jeuejfjqjweuvu I’m so excited 😭😭😭 you are the most beautiful inside and out in the entire world & I couldn’t be more grateful God brought us together 🥳❤️ 🙃💍💍💍😭I LOVE YOU SO MUCH @ddlovato AND WILL FOREVER CHERISH YOUR PURE, BEAUTIFUL, INFINITE SOUL
“Fue una decisión difícil, pero Demi y Max han decidido tomar caminos separados para enfocarse en sus respectivas carreras’, dice la fuente. ‘Se respetan y se aman y siempre apreciarán el tiempo que pasaron juntos”, publicó la revista People.
Amor de cuarentena
Aunque se conocían desde 2019, la historia de amor de Demi Lovato y Max Ehrich inició en plena cuarentena y se consolidó quizás gracias a esta. Desde principios de marzo comenzaron la relación y en agosto publicaron fotos de su feliz andar.
Este año la cantante de 28 años y el actor de 29 no pararon de mostrar su amor en las redes sociales, celebrando intensamente su romance y anunciando su compromiso con anillo incluido. Sin embargo, a principios de septiembre la relación habría comenzado a resquebrajarse. De hecho, la última vez que Demi Lovato mencionó a su prometido en Instagram fue el 12 de septiembre.
Por su lado, Max Ehrich dejó de mencionar a Demi en su Instagram desde hace tres semanas, cuando publicó un post con un tema de la artista.
Cumpleaños feliz
Las muestras de amor entre la pareja fueron muy intensas durante la cuarentena, cuando ambos se dedicaron emocionados mensajes de felicitación por sus respectivos cumpleaños.
“Las palabras se quedan cortas bebé. Iluminas este mundo y soy el hombre más afortunado del mundo por llamarte mi prometida. Sigo enamorándome más de ti y de tu corazón y alma puros en cada momento. No puedo esperar para crear recuerdos interminables contigo y para siempre agradecerte con todo mi corazón. Feliz 28, mi ángel @ddlovato” escribió Max a Demi el 20 de agosto, día de su cumpleaños.
words fall short baby. you light up this world & i am the luckiest man alive to call you my fiancé. i keep falling more in love with you & your pure heart & soul every moment. can’t wait to make endless memories with u & forever cherish you with all my heart. happy 28th, my angel @ddlovato 💘🎂🥳
Para el cumpleaños de Max, el 24 de junio, Demi Lovato le dedicó un largo mensaje en el que describió lo que le gustaba de él.
“Me siento incondicionalmente amada y aceptada por ti de una manera que nunca antes había sentido? No puedo explicarlo, tú eres indescriptible, eres hermoso. Por dentro y por fuera eres asombrosamente hermoso”, expresó la cantante en la extensa felicitación.
BAAAYYBEEE - I have so much fun with you and there’s so many things I want to say right now but I want to be present and spend this bday with you so I’ll be quick: Being with you makes life SO MUCH FUN 😆😝 We literally act like hooligans on the daily and don’t give a FUCK if we’re embarrassing ourselves if others are around!! I spend my days with you, bare faced and in a bathing suit.. I feel unconditionally loved and accepted by you in a way that I’ve never felt before.. I can’t explain it or you.. you’re indescribable, you beautiful, man. Inside and out you are jaw-droppingly gorgeous.. You’re also such a positive lil beam of light in my life and I can’t wait to make more birthday memories together.. here’s to the future baby. I love you @maxehrich 💙💙💙💙 p.s. everyone swipe to see my dog Ella literally trying to steal my man... 🤣
A pesar de que la noticia de la cancelación de la boda es tendencia en los medios, hasta este 25 de septiembre ninguno de los dos artistas ha confirmado la información en sus redes sociales.