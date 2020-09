View this post on Instagram

When the moon hits your eye like a big pumpkin pie.... the Cake Boss can make pies too! . All three of the staple flavors of fall 🍂 are included in a three pack of pies 🥧 Apple-Pumpkin-Pecan at CarlosBakery.com 🥧 . 📦 Shipping is fast, free and nationwide! . #pumpkinpie #pumpkinspice #pumpkin #pecanpie #applepie #pies #piesofinstagram #cakeboss #buddy #buddyvalastro