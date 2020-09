View this post on Instagram

MAN, I WAS SHIPPING OUT THE @mazinitaly ORDERS, I PROMISED PEOPLE I’LL ADDING MYSTERY PRIZES IN RANDOM/SELECTIVE ORDERS, THEN I NOTICED A CUSTOMER IN NJ MASH’ALLAH.. I HAD TO PULL UP ON HIM, HE WAS SHOCKED AFTER RECEIVING HIS @mazinitaly ORDER & $8,000 IN THE BOX. BRO WAS SHOCKED, I ASKED HIM YOU GOOD?? HE SAID “I NEVER THOUGHT THIS WOULD HAPPEN, I’M LIKE F*** IT, IMA COP REGARDLESS”... I’M ABOUT WHAT I SAY, ALLAH/GOD KNOWS. MEN LIE, WOMEN LIE, NUMBERS DON’T LIE. I SAID A MINIMUM ORDER OF 3 @mazinitaly PRODUCTS TO POSSIBLY QUALIFY FOR THE MYSTERY BOX. MORE THAN THIS, IT’S FOR THE PEOPLE!! ALHAMDULILLAH.. CONGRATS BELOVED ❤️🙏🏻🙏🏽🙏🏾 @caughtndatwebb_ 💯💯💯 DON’T MISS OUT, MINIMUM ORDER FOR 3 PRODUCTS TO POSSIBLY WIN INSH’ALLAH @mazinitaly 🙏🏽🙏🏾❤️