Drew Barrymore de niña: Así lucía cuando debutó en ET hace 38 años
A sus 45 años, Drew Barrymore está en su mejor momento. Conoció la fama con solo siete años, cuando en 1982 protagonizó la película de Steven Spielberg, ET El Extraterrestre. Su vida desde entonces fue un infierno, donde batalló contra las adicciones durante su niñez y adolescencia.
Esta semana estrenó su propio show de entrevistas, The Drew Barrymore Show, que salió al aire a través de CBS. Y fue tendencia gracias a un cameo de la película “Como si fuera la primera vez”, que protagonizó con Adam Sandler como parte de la promoción del programa.
La protagonista de “Los ángeles de Charlie” también grabó una entrevista consigo misma a los siete años. A través de la edición, lograron mezclar una conversación que mantuvo con Johnny Carson cuando se estrenó ET El Extraterrestre.
“Grabar este clip fue muy divertido y un poco emotivo, ya que mi propia hija de 7 años, Olive, se sentó como yo de 7 años. Entonces, en realidad también estoy hablando con ella. No puedo esperar para compartir este programa con ustedes. Es muy personal para mí y estoy agradecida y orgullosa del viaje que nos llevó a todos lograrlo”, comentó Drew Barrymore al compartir el video.
@thedrewbarrymoreshow premieres September 14th and as I continue to practice interviewing others, I couldn’t help but look back at myself at age 7 in the hot seat on The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson! Wow! It was 1982! PS... shooting this clip was so fun and a little emotional as my own 7 year old daughter Olive sat in as my 7 year old self. So, I am actually speaking to her too. I cannot wait to share this show with you. It is so personal to me and I’m grateful and proud of the journey it took us all to get this made! #DrewBarrymoreShow
Drew Barrymore antes y ahora
La fama empujó a la pequeña estrella infantil a una vida turbulenta, que incluso la llevó a rehabilitación. Pasaron ocho años para que Drew Barrymore pudiera exorcizar sus demonios, tal como lo contó en su autobiografía “Little Girl Lost”.
“Me alegro de ser tan feliz como cuando era niña y viceversa. Me encanta la vida. Estoy agradecida siempre”, comentó en una oportunidad.
La transición de Drew Barrymore de actriz infantil a celebridad estuvo llena de éxitos, en parte porque en 1995 creó una compañía de producción. Su primera película fue “Never Been Kissed”; le siguieron “Los Ángeles de Charlie” y “Como si fuera la primera vez”.
2003 welcomes 2020 (back story on this moment! It was the NYC premier of Charlie’s Angels 2 and I had hired an old school bus with Christmas lights and hanging rubber chickens to take us there! And I was like “trust me! This is going to be so fun to show up in! And then it broke down! Literally “smoking from the hood” broke. And so we walked the rest of the way. But not before I grabbed the champers and said “well this is good too” and off to our fun evening we went. And we’re all still peas in a pod.)
Su batalla con el sobrepeso, en especial tras dar a luz a sus dos hijas, Olive, en 2012, y Frankie, en 2014, ha sido otro foco en su vida.
Días antes de cumplir sus 45 compartió un emotivo mensaje con sus seguidores: “Subo y bajo. La montaña rusa de mi cuerpo es un viaje desafiante, pero hermoso. Hice dos hijas. (?) Me cuesta mucho lucir decente. ¡Tengo que comer bien y trabajar duro! (?) Así que no te dejes engañar por lo que ves cuando las personas están delgadas justo después del bebé. No te compares con las revistas y las alfombras rojas”.
I go up and I go down. The rollercoaster of my body is a challenging, but beautiful ride. I made two kids. The single most important purpose for me being on this planet is for them! It is a true miracle I was able to have these two girls. So whatever the aftermath on my body, well bring it on! That said, there have been times i have stood in my closet and just cried. Hated getting dressed. Didn’t feel good! It takes so much for me to look decent. I have to eat just right and Work my ass off! I cannot fight the fact that I have the propensity to be the Pillsbury dough boy! (Now all I can think about is crescent rolls) So DON’T Be fooled by what you see when people are thin right after baby. Don’t compare yourself to the magazines and the red carpets. If I looked decent on anything I have done since I had my two kids, I have clawed my way there. You can too! However, it is hard to sustain and can take a lot of the joy out of life with food. But not anymore. NOW I have found that elusive B called BALANCE. 45! It only took 45 years to find myself. Right where I am supposed to be. And it’s not perfect. But it’s me. And most importantly, I want to share it with you. Ps this is the power of @marniealton, she’s the one who helped me be @santaclaritadiet ready! #WELLNESSWEEK