Happy 20th birthday to Stuart Little, the live action-CGI family comedy loosely based on the E.B. White novel, directed by Rob Minkoff and written for the screen by M. Night Shyamalan (Now that's a twist!). The film is about a family adopting a anthropomorphic talking mouse named Stuart (voiced by Michael J. Fox) who struggles to fit in and eventually sees them as the family he wanted. It's been so long since I've seen this movie as I thought it was a ok movie. The effects were good, Fox was a perfect fit for Stuart, Nathan Lane was a perfect foil as Snowbell, but it was overly fluffy for me. What are your thorough thoughts on the movie now and does it still hold up for you?