Cinturón negro en artes marciales: Así está hoy el niño protagonista de "Stuart Little"
El nombre del actor Jonathan Lipnicki puede no ser muy conocido para la mayoría de las personas, pero seguramente lo recordaran si decimos que él fue el niño protagonista de la película “Stuart Little”.
En 1999, cuando fue estrenada esta cinta, Lipnicki tenía tan solo nueve años, y vivía los inicios de una incipiente carrera en Hollywood.
Happy 20th birthday to Stuart Little, the live action-CGI family comedy loosely based on the E.B. White novel, directed by Rob Minkoff and written for the screen by M. Night Shyamalan (Now that's a twist!). The film is about a family adopting a anthropomorphic talking mouse named Stuart (voiced by Michael J. Fox) who struggles to fit in and eventually sees them as the family he wanted. It's been so long since I've seen this movie as I thought it was a ok movie. The effects were good, Fox was a perfect fit for Stuart, Nathan Lane was a perfect foil as Snowbell, but it was overly fluffy for me. What are your thorough thoughts on the movie now and does it still hold up for you? #stuartlittle #robminkoff #dyronrises #comedyadventure #familyfilms #basedonthenovel #michaeljfox #jonathanlipnicki #nathanlane #geenadavis #hughlaurie #stevezahn #chazzpalminteri #estellegetty #dabneycoleman #davidalangrier #brunokirby #jennifertilly #1999movies #90smovies #columbiapictures
Su carrera tras "Stuart Little"
Previamente había participado en la película “Jerry Maguire” y luego tuvo apariciones en “El pequeño vampiro“, “Stuart Little 2” y “Mini Campeones”, filme en que compartió pantalla con varias estrellas de la NBA.
Tras esas cintas, sin embargo, su carrera como actor no fue la misma, ya que ha continuado participando en producciones de cine y televisión, pero sin el presupuesto y la repercusión mediática de las que protagonizó en su infancia.
“The human head weighs 8 pounds”- quote of the day by Ray Boyd in the film 𝑱𝒆𝒓𝒓𝒚 𝑴𝒂𝒈𝒖𝒊𝒓𝒆 (1996), played by Jonathan Lipnicki in his acting career debut. In 2005, Following this performance and a few of his later acting roles, he charted at #8 for CUTEST CHILD STARS!!!! ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ 🎬 𝑨𝒍𝒔𝒐 𝑲𝒏𝒐𝒘𝒏 𝑭𝒐𝒓: Like Mike, Stuart Little, and The Little Vampires ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Please Follow @thecinemawizard Please Follow @thecinemawizard ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ #jerrymaguire #tomcrusie #jonathanlipnicki #stuartlittle #likemike #reneeezellweger #cubagoodingjr #rayboyd #kellypreston #moviequotes #bestmovies
Cinturón negro
Pese a esto, Lipnicki es un usuario muy activo de redes sociales, donde constantemente actualiza a sus más de 140.000 seguidores en Instagram sobre sus actividades diarias y proyectos personales.
A sus 29 años, además de actor, también se desempeña como productor y uno de sus pasatiempos favoritos es la práctica de artes marciales y deportes de contacto como Jiu-jitsu brasileño y Muay Thai, en los que es cinturón negro.
En otros aspectos de su vida personal, Lipnicki ha colaborado con organizaciones de investigación de cáncer de mama, diabetes juvenil, quiropráctica infantil y de defensa de los derechos de las mascotas.
Víctima de bullying
El actor, hace unos años, también confesó haber sido víctima de bullying en la escuela, donde le señalaban que nunca más conseguiría trabajo en el mundo del espectáculo al convertirse en adulto, lo que le provocó “ataques de pánico todas las noches”.
Pese a esos malos momentos, Lipnicki señaló llevar una vida feliz y estar conforme con su carrera artística. “Gracias a todos los que me han apoyado y continúan apoyándome”, afirmó en esa oportunidad.
Im sharing a little of my experience. It gives me anxiety being this open, but being bullied is a universal problem. I am not a victim, but rather empowered because I was able to turn to my art. I am grateful for the amazing life I have and I hope I can pass on that it DOES get better. As much as it is easier said than done, overcoming being bullied is a reality and I hope this resonates with all of you ❤️❤️❤️❤️
