Hey! If you read my book and liked it, that’s so great! If you read my book and didn’t like it, that’s cool, too! That’s your opinion, and you’re entitled to it! But please don’t tell me directly, and please, especially, do not tag me in your negative reviews of my book. I don’t need to know that you didn’t like it, and honestly, it’s not the most polite thing to do. Think of that saying, “what other people think of me is none of my business.” Let’s keep it that way!