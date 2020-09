View this post on Instagram

@nosmileclothing Hi everyone I've been working since a longggggg time on NO SMILE , if you know me , you know how much I love & care for fashion ! I've created no smile few months ago and I was looking for the perfect name for the brand , and as you know I never smile !!! A lot of people always ask , are you sad ? Why u are you never smiling , you look sad ?!? Smile makes me weak makes me feel like I like you ! ! And I've came with all those cool sentences that I think to answer to you guys , " I'd rather no smile than do a fake smile " the prettiest smile can hide the deepest secret " " everyone can smile why would I " She’ll smile when she wants too, don’t force it " and as Victoria's said " i have a responsibility to the fashion industry " So yeaaa Even if I'm the happiest person alive , always grateful for everything, I'm smiling but on the inside :) so I felt like no smile was the perfect name for representing me and my brand , Here is some of bts , the website is my bio , and NO SMILE DROP 1 is out On the 7Th September I hope your gonna LOVE it as I do !!!❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ thank you to everyone for all the supports and thanks to the best team , MY TEAM @02productionparis @evanmorello_ @loic_dumas_g @paul_xuan