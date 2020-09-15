Meghan Markle presume de su nueva mansión en una videollamada
La mismísima Meghan Markle abrió las puertas de su nueva mansión en Los Ángeles (EEUU) para celebrar una causa cercana a sus afectos. La esposa del príncipe Harry y mamá de Archie compartió en una videollamada con tres trabajadoras por el primer aniversario de la línea de ropa que lanzó con Smart Works.
Según la revista Hello, la Duquesa de Sussex se instaló en el comedor de la casa de nueve habitaciones que costó 14 millones 650 mil de dólares. La propiedad, ubicada en Montecito, tiene además 16 baños, una vivienda para huéspedes, piscina, cancha de tenis y un amplio jardín.
En la conexión, Markle tiene a su espalda la repisa de una chimenea, con una obra de arte titulada “I love you California”. En el cuadro se ve a un oso que sostiene un cartel, con la palabra California. También se observa una ventana, una planta decorativa en el espacio que destaca por sus tonos neutros.
La casa de Harry y Meghan Markle
No es la primera vez que la exactriz deja ver su nuevo hogar. El mes pasado grabó una entrevista con la periodista y defensora de derechos de la mujer, Gloria Steinem, en los jardines. Fue entonces cuando se confirmó la compra de la lujosa residencia, que además les permite tener mayor privacidad.
Meghan and @gloriasteinem’s full q&a has been released by @makerswomen! Head to our link in bio to read the full article! ✨ Meghan and Gloria’s conversation is extremely profound, and covers many important topics such as women’s rights and women’s equality (Today is Women’s Equality Day!) In one part of their conversation, Meghan said, “And I look at our son and what a beautiful example that he gets to grow up with a father who is so comfortable owning that as part of his own self-identification. That there’s no shame in being someone who advocates for fundamental human rights for everyone, which of course includes women.” 👏🏼🙌🏼❤️ • • • • • • • *We do not own the images posted. All credits to the Duke & Duchess of Sussex and Matthew Sayles. #meghanmarklesource #meghan #meghanmarkle #meghanandharry #archieharrison #babysussex #style #dukeofsussex #princeharry #duchessofsussex #sussex #inspiration #incredible #amazing #fashion #hairstyles #hairinspo #dukeandduchessofsussex #fashioninspo #instaworthy #styleinspo #meghan #harry #instagram
Las videollamadas de la pareja han sido recurrentes durante la cuarentena y, según reportes, el propio Archie ha “participado” de forma accidental en algunas.
Su labor benéfica
Tras su salida de la realeza, el hijo de la princesa Diana y Meghan se han dedicado a apoyar causas de caridad. Por ello, la duquesa no quiso dejar pasar por alto el primer aniversario de su colección Smart Set que vende Smart Works, organización benéfica ofrece ropa para entrevistas y entrenamiento a mujeres desempleadas.
En la conexión, Meghan Markle comentó: “La gente puede decir que gran parte de Smart Works se trata de la ropa en sí, pero en realidad no... todo eso es el exterior (..) Es la confianza, es lo que se construye dentro, esa es la pieza con la que sales de esa habitación y entras en la entrevista”.
One year ago, Smart Works announced the launch of The Smart Set Capsule Collection with The Duchess of Sussex. ⠀ The collection was designed to create a perfect working wardrobe for Smart Works clients. ⠀ With over 3,000 clients coming to Smart Works in the last year and 1,000 women taking pieces, the collection has proved to be invaluable. ⠀ In particular it has played an important role in ensuring the success of the new virtual service which was launched as a response to the COVID-19 pandemic. ⠀ To celebrate the first anniversary, The Duchess of Sussex sat down to speak to Karla, Charlene and Agnieszka, three previous clients, to see how their time at Smart Works has helped transform their lives. ⠀ After listening to their stories, The Duchess of Sussex said, “People can say that so much of smart works is about the clothes themselves but it's really not ... all of that stuff is the exterior but it's what it does for you on the inside that ends up being the best accessory. It’s the confidence, it's what is built within, that is the piece that you walk out of that room with and walk into the interview with.” ⠀ Thank you to everyone to bought a piece of the collection and the retailers who made it possible @marksandspencerfashionpr @johnlewisandpartners , @insidejigsaw and @mishanonoo . ⠀ To find out more and hear from our clients and CEO head to the link in our bio.