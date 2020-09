View this post on Instagram

Cardi B might want to be careful about digitally spewing violent threats at her long-standing supporters. ______________________________________ Cardi, known for firmly instructing a number of African-American pop culture online outlets to cease covering or posting her, recently vowed to harm a blogger for sharing an image of her—sans make-up or hair glam—walking through Los Angeles. Per alarming audio of her threats, Cardi is heard telling her victim "stop playing with me before I find you and get your a** beat the f*** up," for posting her less than flattering photo. ______________________________________ As previously reported on #ONSITE, Cardi B has a history of intimidating blogs and brands into complying with her "no post" demands.