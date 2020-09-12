El galán de "Chicas Pesadas": Así luce Jonathan Bennett a 16 años de la película
En 2004 conocimos a "Aaron Samuels” en la película "Mean Girls", o mejor conocida como “Chicas Pesadas”, protagonizada por Lindsay Lohan y que se convirtió en un clásico que quizás muchos no olvidan.
Happy Sweet 16 to all the Regina’s, Cady’s, Gretchen’s, Karen’s, Aaron’s, & Damien’s of the world! Which one are you? Tag your plastics and Aaron’s to celebrate #MeanGirls 16th Bday! And happy Sweet 16 to @marciliroff @ @mark_s_waters for helping bring these characters to life!
Samuels era el 'crush' de Cady (Lohan) y exnovio de Regina George (Rachel McAdams).
Quien le dio vida a este galán fue el actor Jonathan Bennett, que en ese entonces tenía 23 años de edad y que seguramente provocó que muchas se enamoraran de él.
Trece años después, específicamente el 2017, Bennet se declaró homosexual. Hoy, a sus 39 años de edad, sigue siendo un galán, aunque ahora más maduro.
Trayectoria
Después de su participación con Lohan en el 2004, Bennett tuvo un papel en la secuela de "Más barato por docena" (2005). Luego fue un invitado en la serie Smallville en el mismo año, mientras que uno de sus últimos proyectos fue una película para televisión llamada "Christmas Made to Order" (2018).
Así luce hoy
Hoy, el actor continúa en el mundo de las luces, siendo parte de varias producciones, aunque en su carrera también ha trabajado en series como Law & Order: Special Victims Unit y Boston Public.
También participó en la temporada 19 del reality estadounidense Dancing With The Stars. Además de ser actor, Bennett también apareció en el videoclip "Thank U, Next" de la cantante Ariana Grande.
Vida amorosa
Desde que se declaró homosexual en 2017, también oficializó su relación con el presentador de "Amazing Race", Jaymes Vaughan, con quien ya venía apareciendo en varias de sus publicaciones.
I know this looks perfect, but it’s not. Holiday’s never are. -I watched my sister in-law smile and fight back tears as she handed out gifts to her kids on the first Christmas after losing her father. (I know that smile all too well) - I called family members who are suffering from addiction to make sure they were alive and coherent and were not spending today alone. -I watched a woman spend her first Christmas as a widow. -I held back emotions as I missed my mom and dad and kept a smile on my face although I wanted to cry. The list goes on and on as to why they are never perfect. I know it’s easy to get caught up in the “perfect Christmas couple/family” pics on IG. If you’re like me, that can make you feel bad about yourself/ life at this sensitive time of year. So if you’re suffering, sad, lonely, missing someone just know that I am too. But that doesn’t mean that there can be perfect moments. Look for those, because there’s no such thing as a perfect Holiday. -Jaymes and I looked at Christmas lights with his family and our dog. That was perfect. -Jaymes brother gave our dog a Christmas gift. That was perfect. - I watched my new family open gifts and love each other, that was perfect. -I looked into the person I love’s eyes and told him how much he meant to me. That was perfect. So just know social media is filled with Perfect Holiday Photos of people’s perfect lives. Don’t feel sad. Most of it isn’t real and you’re life doesn’t suck. Look for the moments. That’s where the magic comes from. I love you all. Merry Christmas.
