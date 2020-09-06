Así luce Chad Michael Murray: El galán de la comedia Un viernes de locos
En 2003 conocimos a "Jake", en la película de Disney “Un viernes de locos”, protagonizada por Lindsay Lohan y que se convirtió en un clásico que quizás muchos no olvidan.
Seguramente muchas se enamoraron de Chad Michael Murray, el actor que le dio vida a ese galán. Y es que de ahí no paró de ser protagonista de películas románticas, como “La nueva Cenicienta” o, incluso, en filmes de terror como “La casa de cera”.
Así luce hoy
Hoy, el actor tiene 39 años y continúa en el mundo de las luces, siendo parte de varias producciones.
Entre las más recientes se encuentran "Riverdale" (2020), donde intepretó a Edgar Evernever, también actuó en "Scream Queens" (2015) donde pudimos verlo como Brad Radwell y también en el filme de acción "Survive the Night (2020)" donde le dio vida a Rich Clark.
Ladies & Gents I love you:) The love for these pieces has exceeded expectations. So now let’s spread the love around. LINK IN BIO. From here on out proceeds from every jersey sold will benefit “Black Girls CODE”. This organization really inspires me. They’re working to educate young black girls on computer programming and coding for the future. So so cool. “Black Girls CODE’S ultimate goal is to provide African-American youth with the skills to occupy some of the 1.4 million computing job openings expected to be available in the U.S. by 2020, and to train 1 million girls by 2040.” I can tell you this Lucas Scott would be proud his jersey was going to aid in such great work🙌 and again - I’ll be personally signing each one on the #3 on the back. #LucasScott #OTH #BlackGirlsCode @blackgirlscode @represent
Murray sigue sacando suspiros en redes sociales y ha sido portada de varias revistas como Rolling Stone, People, Vanity Fair y Entertainment Weekly.
Ahora con el Covid-19 no ha podido seguir trabajando, pero al terminar todo esto, Murray asegura que seguirá participando en nuevas producciones. Y es que para muchas fanáticas sigue teniendo el encanto que lo caracterizaba desde un principio, pero ahora, más maduro.
Sobre su vida
Este galán se casó en 2005 con la coestrella de "One Tree Hill", Sophia Bush. Pero, cinco meses después de la boda, Bush solicitó los papeles de divorcio para anular su matrimonio. Luego, comenzó a salir con Kenzie Dalton, una exanimadora en "One Tree Hill" y la primera finalista de Miss North Carolina Teen USA 2005.
Finalmente, se casó con la actriz Sarah Roemer hace seis años y siguen juntos hasta el día de hoy. Se conocieron en el rodaje de la serie original "Chosen" y comenzaron a salir el mismo año (2014).
En enero de 2015 anunciaron que se habían casado en secreto y que estaban esperando su primer hijo, que nació en mayo de ese mismo año. Luego ya estaban esperando a su segundo hijo, que nació en 2017 y fue una niña.
Happy Birthday to my best friend- My Person- @rooeemer Since the day we decided down our journey together my life has been richer, sweeter & better in every way because of you. Thank you Mama for existing the way you do. I love you so much. Happy Happy Birthday to my incredible wife who makes being a parent look easy because she loves so big. Your little pack 🐺 loves you so much back. When this COVID thing, God willing, ends I promise you some Sushi at your fav spot:) 🤤😘 🎁