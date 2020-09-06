View this post on Instagram

Ladies & Gents I love you:) The love for these pieces has exceeded expectations. So now let’s spread the love around. LINK IN BIO. From here on out proceeds from every jersey sold will benefit “Black Girls CODE”. This organization really inspires me. They’re working to educate young black girls on computer programming and coding for the future. So so cool. “Black Girls CODE’S ultimate goal is to provide African-American youth with the skills to occupy some of the 1.4 million computing job openings expected to be available in the U.S. by 2020, and to train 1 million girls by 2040.” I can tell you this Lucas Scott would be proud his jersey was going to aid in such great work🙌 and again - I’ll be personally signing each one on the #3 on the back. #LucasScott #OTH #BlackGirlsCode @blackgirlscode @represent