Harry no olvida a su madre Diana de Gales: Junto a Meghan Markle siembra sus flores favoritas
Desde el otro lado del mundo, Harry rindió un sentido homenaje a su madre, la princesa Diana de Gales, al cumplirse 23 años de su fallecimiento. Acudió junto a su esposa Meghan Markle a un jardín de niños en Los Ángeles, Estados Unidos, donde sembraron las flores favoritas de Lady Di.
La noticia fue difundida a través de las redes sociales de la organización benéfica Assistance League. “¡Los niños de nuestro Centro de Aprendizaje Preescolar se llevaron una maravillosa sorpresa cuando el Duque y la Duquesa de Sussex los visitaron ayer!”, informaron este martes.
Aseguraron que, además de plantar el jardín del centro junto a los pequeños, “pasaron tiempo con ellos, compartieron su aprecio por la naturaleza y ayudaron a inculcar la importancia de una alimentación saludable”.
La fundación, que tiene más 100 años, agradeció a Harry y Meghan por “su tiempo y cuidado por nuestros estudiantes”. Al preescolar asisten 40 estudiantes de familias de bajos ingresos de Los Ángeles.
En las imágenes se puede ver a ambos integrados con los pequeños mientras plantaban “nomeolvides”. El periodista Omid Scobie, citado por el diario Daily Mail, reveló que la pareja además jugó y leyó libros sobre jardinería y verduras.
The children of our Preschool Learning Center got a wonderful surprise when The Duke and Duchess of Sussex visited yesterday! ❤️ In addition to helping the children replant the Preschool Learning Center's garden, they spent time with them, sharing their appreciation for nature and helping to instill the importance of healthy eating. We truly appreciate their time and care for our students. 🌱 For more than 100 years, @assistanceleagueoflosangeles has been providing early education services to children in need. Our nationally-accredited preschool instructs 40 students from low-income L.A. families. #AssistLA100 #AssistLAtogether #dukeandduchess #dukeandduchessofsussex #harryandmeghan #LosAngeles #VolunteerLA Photos by @msayles
Diana de Gales presente
Según el medio británico, no es la primera vez que los Duques de Sussex utilizan esta flor como homenaje a Diana. De hecho, aparece en la foto empleada en sus redes sociales para felicitar a las madres en su día, en 2019.
Paying tribute to all mothers today - past, present, mothers-to-be, and those lost but forever remembered. We honor and celebrate each and every one of you. Today is Mother’s Day in the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, Kenya, Japan, and several countries across Europe. This is the first Mother’s Day for The Duchess of Sussex. Quote from “lands” by @nayyirah.waheed: my mother was my first country; the first place i ever lived. Photo © SussexRoyal
Harry también seleccionó varias flores de su jardín privado el día antes de su boda y fueron incorporadas al ramo que Meghan Markle llevó en la ceremonia.
👰🏻❤️ @meghanmarkle_official — Clare Waight Keller, the designer of Meghan's iconic silk gown, reminisced on Instagram Thursday about the final fittings weeks before the former actress' wedding ceremony. “The Royal Wedding Dress - Two years ago today I was in the final fittings for a very secret dress," Keller wrote in a caption accompanying several photos from the historic day. "So many emotions were running through me during those months leading up to the big day." Keller said that for Meghan's dress, "purity and simplicity" were the guiding principles of the design. The pair worked together for six months to craft the boat neck, long-sleeved dress complete with a 16-foot long veil. Keller has previously shared that being part of Meghan's wedding to Harry in such an integral way “will truly be the most memorable moment” in her career. @clarewaightkeller #meghanmarkle #meghanmarklestyle #meghanmarklefans
El homenaje de los Duques de Sussex llega después de conocerse que, en el año 2021, será instalada una estatua de la princesa Diana en los jardines del Palacio de Kensington. Así Harry y su hermano William esperan celebrar juntos el cumpleaños 60 de su madre.