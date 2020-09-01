Michael B. Jordan despide a su "hermano" Chadwick Boseman: "Desearía que tuviésemos más tiempo"
Seguir
Guardar
Guardado
El actor Michael B. Jordan se había mantenido en silencio tras la muerte de Chadwick Boseman el pasado viernes, cuando la estrella de "Black Panther" falleció a los 43 años a causa de un cáncer de colon.
Sin embargo, Jordan, que interpretó al villano Erik "Killmonger" Stevens en la cinta de Marvel, finalmente rompió su mutismo para dedicar emotivas palabras a Boseman, a quien definió como un hermano.
"He estado tratando de encontrar las palabras, pero nada se acerca a cómo me siento. He estado reflexionando sobre cada momento, cada conversación, cada risa, cada desacuerdo, cada abrazo...todo", comenzó diciendo en un texto que tituló como "Desearía que tuviésemos más tiempo".
Su homenaje
El actor de 33 años contó que "una de las últimas veces que hablamos, me dijiste que estaríamos por siempre conectados y ahora la verdad es que eso para mí es más importante que nunca".
"Desde el comienzo de mi carrera, partiendo por 'All My Children' cuando tenía 16 años pavimentaste el camino para mí. Me enseñaste cómo ser mejor, honrar el propósito y crear un legado. Y, aunque lo supieras o no... He estado observando, aprendiendo y constantemente motivándome con tu grandeza", señaló.
View this post on Instagram
I’ve been trying to find the words, but nothing comes close to how I feel. I’ve been reflecting on every moment, every conversation, every laugh, every disagreement, every hug…everything. I wish we had more time. One of the last times we spoke, you said we were forever linked , and now the truth of that means more to me than ever. Since nearly the beginning of my career, starting with All My Children when I was 16 years old you paved the way for me. You showed me how to be better, honor purpose, and create legacy. And whether you’ve known it or not…I’ve been watching, learning and constantly motivated by your greatness. I wish we had more time. Everything you’ve given the world … the legends and heroes that you’ve shown us we are … will live on forever. But the thing that hurts the most is that I now understand how much of a legend and hero YOU are. Through it all, you never lost sight of what you loved most. You cared about your family , your friends, your craft, your spirit. You cared about the kids, the community, our culture and humanity. You cared about me. You are my big brother, but I never fully got a chance to tell you, or to truly give you your flowers while you were here. I wish we had more time. I'm more aware now than ever that time is short with people we love and admire. I’m gonna miss your honesty, your generosity, your sense of humor, and incredible gifts. I’ll miss the gift of sharing space with you in scenes. I’m dedicating the rest of my days to live the way you did. With grace, courage, and no regrets. “Is this your king!?” Yes . he . is! Rest In Power Brother.
El actor que participó en la saga de "Creed" además expresó que "lo que más me duele es que ahora entiendo lo grande que eres como leyenda y héroe. A pesar de todo, nunca perdiste de vista lo que más amabas. Te preocupaste de tu familia, tus amigos, tu arte, tu espíritu. Te preocupaste de los niños, la comunidad, nuestra cultura y la humanidad".
"Te preocupaste de mí. Eres mi hermano mayor, pero nunca tuve la oportunidad de decírtelo o de darte las flores que merecías cuando estabas aquí", reveló.
El actor finalizó diciendo que "ahora soy más consciente que nunca que el tiempo es poco cuando se trata de la gente que amamos y admiramos. Extrañaré tu honestidad, tu generosidad, tu sentido del humor y tus increíbles dones. "Dedicaré el resto de mis días a vivir de la forma en que tú lo hiciste. Con gracia, coraje y sin arrepentimientos. '¿Es este tu rey?' Sí. Lo. Es!", cerró.