Me and sporty in our quick change room under the stage before last nights show was about to start!! Me thinking to myself a show in the rain ummm scared,but I herd Bristol’s scream then I thought noooo “let’s ave it” and we danced together ALL night in the rain and me and you Bristol we didn’t care about the rain!!!till I got off stage and I was an ice block but it was all worth it fir you guys #yourthebest #scaryhouse #100