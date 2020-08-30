"No se nos acercaban": Mel B descarta acoso sexual a las Spice Girls
Desde que comenzó el movimiento #Metoo -y antes también- que el problema de los abusos y acosos sexuales hacia las mujeres ha sido un tema que ha dado qué hablar. Por lo mismo, muchos han querido alzar su voz para acabar de plano con eso.
En esta ocasión fue Mel B, una de las cinco integrantes del grupo "Spice Girls", quien se refirió al asunto.
Me and sporty in our quick change room under the stage before last nights show was about to start!! Me thinking to myself a show in the rain ummm scared,but I herd Bristol’s scream then I thought noooo “let’s ave it” and we danced together ALL night in the rain and me and you Bristol we didn’t care about the rain!!!till I got off stage and I was an ice block but it was all worth it fir you guys #yourthebest #scaryhouse #100
En una entrevista al podcast ‘Table Manners’, aseguró que en su época de mayor esplendor no tuvieron ningún conflicto ni hubo nadie que se sobrepasara con ellas.
“Me han preguntado mucho por el movimiento #Metoo en el mundo de la música y si nosotras teníamos experiencias al respecto. Y yo siempre les digo: ¿Estas bromeando? En esa época no se nos acercaban porque intimidábamos a los hombres”, señaló riéndose.
“Todo el mundo sabía que, si alguien se metía con una de nosotras, había otras cuatro que saldrían en tromba a defenderla. Siempre hemos tenido ese apoyo, esa red de seguridad”, mencionó la cantante de 45 años.
Prejuicios sexistas
Sin embargo, las Spice Girls nunca fueron capaces de escapar por completo de los prejuicios y nociones más sexistas.
Entre los comentarios que les decían era que “las chicas solo compraban discos de artistas masculinos”. Por tanto, “éramos cinco chicas que querían ser famosas y que debían romper barreras para ello”.
Por esta misma razón,"empezamos a hablar del 'Girl Power', nos rebelamos ante la idea de que las bandas femeninas no podían vender millones de discos y de que tenían que conformarse con salir en las revistas”, señaló la artista en el podcast.
De hecho uno de los consejos que siguen que hasta el día de hoy es que“pequeños cambios hacen grandes hazañas”.
