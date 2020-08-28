La reacción de expareja de Orlando Bloom tras el nacimiento de su hija junto a Katy Perry
Katy Perry y Orlando Bloom recibieron a su hija este miércoles 26 de agosto por la noche, su primera hija en común. Ante la gran noticia, la ex pareja y madre del primer hijo de Bloom, Miranda Ker, les dedicó un dulce mensaje.
Además de un like a la primera publicación de su hija, Miranda les dijo: “Estoy feliz por ustedes, chicos. No puedo esperar a conocerla”, dejando ver que no existe más amor hacia la pareja que su recién nacida.
#Repost @unicef ・・・ Welcome to the world, Daisy Dove Bloom! We are honoured to introduce Goodwill Ambassadors @KatyPerry and @OrlandoBloom’s new bundle of joy.⠀ ⠀ “We are floating with love and wonder from the safe and healthy arrival of our daughter,” Katy and Orlando told us.⠀ ⠀ “But we know we’re the lucky ones and not everyone can have a birthing experience as peaceful as ours was. Communities around the world are still experiencing a shortage of healthcare workers and every eleven seconds a pregnant woman or newborn dies, mostly from preventable causes. Since COVID-19 many more newborn lives are at risk because of the increased lack of access to water, soap, vaccines and medicines that prevent diseases. As parents to a newborn, this breaks our hearts, as we empathize with struggling parents now more than ever.⠀ ⠀ “As UNICEF Goodwill Ambassadors, we know UNICEF is there, on the ground, doing whatever it takes to make sure every expecting mother has access to a trained health worker and access to quality healthcare. In celebration of the heart we know our daughter already has, we have set up a donation page to celebrate DDB’s arrival. By supporting them, you are supporting a safe start to life and reimagining a healthier world for every child. We hope your ♥️ can bloom with generosity.⠀ ⠀ Gratefully-⠀ ⠀ Katy & Orlando.”⠀ ⠀ Please tap the link in our bio to support the most precious gift: a healthy child.
Su mensaje lo acompañó con varios emojis de corazones, arcoíris y manos rezando. Esta es solamente una prueba más de la buena relación que la modelo tiene con Bloom a siete años de su bullado divorcio.
Miranda Kerr es una de las modelos internacionales más famosas del mundo, hace varios años fue una de las Ángeles de Victoria's Secret y reinó en la pasarela llevando un sostén de lujo, que año a año la marca ha presentado en su desfile navideño.
Orlando Bloom y Miranda Kerr se casaron el 2010 pero se divorciaron a los tres años. La ex pareja tiene un hijo en común llamado Flynn que actualmente tiene nueve años.
Mientras estuvo divorciada, Kerr volvió a encontrar el amor y se casó con el cofundador de Snapchat, Evan Spiegel, con quien tuvo dos hijos más, uno nació el 7 de mayo del 2018 llamado Hart Spiegel, y el otro nació en octubre del año pasado, llamado Myles Spiegel. Esto significa que Flynn no es ningún extraño a ser hermano mayor, pero es la primera vez que tuvo una hermanita.
“Tiene un par de hermanos más, pero esta es su primera hermana, así que él también está emocionado. Son tiempos emocionantes”, dijo el actor con una entrevista con Jimmy Fallon.
Tienen tan buena relación que Bloom celebró la boda de Miranda, y Kerr ha llevado una gran relación con Katy de quien ha expresado como una gran mujer y excelente madrastra”. Gracias a esta sana relación que tienen entre las parejas, muy pronto podrán estar todos juntos como una gran familia.