🌱🥀The East Terrace Garden at Windsor Castle. From Saturday, 8 August, the East Terrace Garden at Windsor Castle, created by George IV in the 1820s, will open to the public at weekends for the first time in 40 years. In the 19th century, Prince Albert, consort of Queen Victoria, took particular interest in the garden’s planting scheme, and in the early 20th century, King Edward VII and Queen Alexandra held large garden parties there each summer. In 1971 The Duke of Edinburgh redesigned the flowerbeds and commissioned a new bronze lotus fountain based on his own design for the centre of garden. Swipe ⬅️ to see The Queen and The Duke of Edinburgh pictured in the East Terrace Garden in 1997 by Patrick Lichfield. 🌺The Castle’s Moat Garden beneath the iconic Round Tower, will also open for visitors and young children to join family activities on Thursdays and Fridays in August. This secluded informal garden is thought to date from the reign of Edward III, and it is believed that Geoffrey Chaucer used it as the setting for The Knight’s Tale, the first story from The Canterbury Tales. Head over to @royalcollectiontrust to find out more about The East Terrace Garden and Moat Garden, and how you can visit.