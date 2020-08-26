Castillo de Windsor: El nuevo hogar de la reina Isabel mientras dure la pandemia
Seguir
Guardar
Guardado
Luego de las vacaciones en Balmoral, la Reina Isabel y su marido Felipe, no regresarán a Buckingham, sino que se quedarán en el castillo de Windsor para estar aislados y protegidos del Covid-19 hasta que se confirme que el virus ha sido derrotado. Así también lo hicieron Enrique II y la reina Victoria.
La reina se traslada al castillo los fines de semana para descansar, algo que hizo el mes de marzo cuando comenzó la pandemia en Reino Unido. Ahora, y tras la decisión de retirarse de la vida pública hasta que el coronavirus haya terminado, la soberana vuelve a refugiarse en Windsor de manera indefinida.
Cabe recordar que este castillo se encuentra en el condado de Berkshire, a una hora de Londres.
View this post on Instagram
🌱🥀The East Terrace Garden at Windsor Castle. From Saturday, 8 August, the East Terrace Garden at Windsor Castle, created by George IV in the 1820s, will open to the public at weekends for the first time in 40 years. In the 19th century, Prince Albert, consort of Queen Victoria, took particular interest in the garden’s planting scheme, and in the early 20th century, King Edward VII and Queen Alexandra held large garden parties there each summer. In 1971 The Duke of Edinburgh redesigned the flowerbeds and commissioned a new bronze lotus fountain based on his own design for the centre of garden. Swipe ⬅️ to see The Queen and The Duke of Edinburgh pictured in the East Terrace Garden in 1997 by Patrick Lichfield. 🌺The Castle’s Moat Garden beneath the iconic Round Tower, will also open for visitors and young children to join family activities on Thursdays and Fridays in August. This secluded informal garden is thought to date from the reign of Edward III, and it is believed that Geoffrey Chaucer used it as the setting for The Knight’s Tale, the first story from The Canterbury Tales. Head over to @royalcollectiontrust to find out more about The East Terrace Garden and Moat Garden, and how you can visit.
View this post on Instagram
The East Terrace Garden at Windsor Castle, will open to visitors for the first time in decades. You can enjoy the garden as part of a visit to the Castle at weekends until the end of September. The large formal garden, overlooked by Windsor Castle’s famous east façade, was first designed for George IV in the 1820s. #windsorcastle #castle #windsor #eastterracegarden #rose #formalgarden #garden #royal
Más de 900 años de historia
Windsor es un castillo que tiene más de 900 años de historia (data del siglo XI), donde se han vivido importantes acontecimientos mundiales y hasta un incendio en el año 1992.
Por su puerta han pasado la Guerra Civil Inglesa (de 1642 a 1688), la I y II Guerra Mundial y un desastroso y terrible incendio en el año 1992 que duró más de 30 horas y que provocó una remodelación integral de gran parte del castillo lo que duró cinco años.
Pero no todo lo que se ha vivido en este castillo han sido malos recuerdos, ya que también se han celebrado grandes acontecimientos como las bodas reales.
Todas se han realizado específicamente al interior, en la Capilla de San Jorge. Desde las más antiguas a las más recientes son las siguientes: el matrimonio de la princesa Margarita con Antony- Armstrong, en 1960, los condes de Wessex, en 1999, el del príncipe Carlos y Camila Parker, en 2005, el espectacular y numeroso matrimonio de Meghan Markle y el príncipe Harry, en 2018 y la íntima y secreta boda de la princesa Beatriz hace unas semanas.
View this post on Instagram
Congratulations to HRH Princess Beatrice and Mr Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi! The couple were married in a small private ceremony at the Royal Chapel of All Saints at Royal Lodge, Windsor on Friday 17th July. . Princess Beatrice and Mr Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi celebrated their wedding with their closest family. . The happy couple are pictured with Her Majesty The Queen and The Duke of Edinburgh. . Princess Beatrice wore a vintage dress by Norman Hartnell and the Queen Mary diamond fringe tiara, both belonging to Her Majesty The Queen. The tiara was worn by Her Majesty on her wedding day in 1947. . Photograph by Benjamin Wheeler.
View this post on Instagram
Through the window behind Prince Albert, Queen Victoria, the Princess Royal and their dogs, we glimpse a view of the East Terrace at Windsor Castle. Swipe left for a detail showing the Queen’s mother, the Duchess of Kent, enjoying a circuit of the garden in a bath chair. The large East Terrace Garden is now open to visitors at weekends until the end of September. Book your ticket in advance on our website www.rct.uk #Windsor #WindsorCastle #Eastterrace #QueenVictoria #PrinceAlbert #VictoriaandAlbert #Dogsofinstagram #EastTerrace #Terrace #Garden #Gardens #Castle #DuchessofKent #PrincessRoyal #Detail #Smalldetails
También en los últimos tiempos ha servido como lugar de reunión de la reina Isabel II con distintos personajes importantes del mundo, como el presidente Donald Trump y su mujer, los Reyes de España Felipe y Letizia, etc.
Así, el Castillo de Windsor será durante los próximos meses la residencia de la reina y el duque de Edimburgo, lo que pareciera el lugar ideal para refugiarse de una amenaza mundial, ya que la propiedad tiene una verdadera fortaleza medieval, la que está compuesta por tres murallas protectoras que vigilan el terreno, de cinco hectáreas, en parte ocupadas por parques y jardines.
Windsor Castle is the oldest and largest occupied castle in the world. Our illustrated history of the Castle features photography of the Castle today as well as unique digital reconstructions at important moments in its history. Visit our stories today to see inside this fascinating book. #Windsor #WindsorCastle #Castle #Palace #Reconstruction #DigitalReconstruction #History #Royal #Book #Bookstagram #Booksofig #Books #Booksofinstagram #historybooks
Windsor Castle is the oldest and largest occupied castle in the world. Our illustrated history of the Castle features photography of the Castle today as well as unique digital reconstructions at important moments in its history. Visit our stories today to see inside this fascinating book. #Windsor #WindsorCastle #Castle #Palace #Reconstruction #DigitalReconstruction #History #Royal #Book #Bookstagram #Booksofig #Books #Booksofinstagram #historybooks
El castillo es considerado como el más antiguo del mundo y que aún está en uso, en perfecto estado. Él se puede visitar por fuera y por dentro desde el 23 de julio.
🏛Today, the @royalcollectiontrust announced that Royal residences and galleries will be reopening to visitors from 23 July. . Windsor Castle, the Palace of Holyroodhouse, the Royal Mews and The Queen’s Galleries in London and Edinburgh will all be opening their doors with measures in place to help members of the public stay safe when they visit. . See our link in bio for more information.
🏛Today, the @royalcollectiontrust announced that Royal residences and galleries will be reopening to visitors from 23 July. . Windsor Castle, the Palace of Holyroodhouse, the Royal Mews and The Queen’s Galleries in London and Edinburgh will all be opening their doors with measures in place to help members of the public stay safe when they visit. . See our link in bio for more information.