Happy Anniversary to "I Dream of Jeannie!" September 18th 1965 Captain Nelson discovered her and five years of silly antics ensued. Though this photo was taken in December 1964 when we filmed the pilot episode. It was soooo cold that day on Zuma Beach at Point Dume in Malibu. It took everything in me not to shiver and shake while the cameras were rolling! I had no idea that all these years later that mischievous little creature would still be here over my shoulder, in pink! She's so easy to live with. I am so blessed to have been given such a charming and darling character who has withstood the test of time. With Larry Hagman's impeccable timing, Hayden Rorke's calm and flawless professionalism and Bill Daily's slapstick knack with improv the part of "Jeannie" for me was a dream role. I am so grateful for the love and support so many of you have shown me and the positive impact we all had on so many of you through the years. Here's to "I Dream of Jeannie!" Where I, the girl in the bottle got to play "spin the astronaut!" All my love, Barbara Eden (Coming to you from the wilds of Africa!)