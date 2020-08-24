La protagonista de "Mi Bella Genio" cumple 89 años: Así de impresionante luce Barbara Eden
Hace 55 años Barbara Eden deslumbró al mundo en “Mi Bella Genio”. La actriz cumplió 89 años y luce radiante, tanto que sus seguidores le preguntan cuál es su secreto. La pícara Jeannie celebró su cumpleaños posando en una playa, vestida de rosado, tal como ocurrió en el primer episodio de la famosa serie en 1965.
View this post on Instagram
Happy Anniversary to "I Dream of Jeannie!" September 18th 1965 Captain Nelson discovered her and five years of silly antics ensued. Though this photo was taken in December 1964 when we filmed the pilot episode. It was soooo cold that day on Zuma Beach at Point Dume in Malibu. It took everything in me not to shiver and shake while the cameras were rolling! I had no idea that all these years later that mischievous little creature would still be here over my shoulder, in pink! She's so easy to live with. I am so blessed to have been given such a charming and darling character who has withstood the test of time. With Larry Hagman's impeccable timing, Hayden Rorke's calm and flawless professionalism and Bill Daily's slapstick knack with improv the part of "Jeannie" for me was a dream role. I am so grateful for the love and support so many of you have shown me and the positive impact we all had on so many of you through the years. Here's to "I Dream of Jeannie!" Where I, the girl in the bottle got to play "spin the astronaut!" All my love, Barbara Eden (Coming to you from the wilds of Africa!)
“¡Todos en el equipo Eden deseamos a nuestra rubia favorita, (?) a la eterna chica en la botella, un muy feliz cumpleaños hoy!”, es el mensaje que aparece en su cuenta oficial de Instagram. Donde además pidieron a sus admiradores enviar “sus deseos y pensamientos” a la actriz.
El post se llenó de miles de comentarios, que dejaron en evidencia el éxito de “Mi Bella Genio” en el mundo. Usuarios de Chile, Perú, Brasil, El Salvador y Alemania se sumaron a la celebración. La mayoría expresó su asombro por lo bien que se conserva con el paso de los años.
“Mi Bella Genio” agradecida
“Barbara ¿cuál es tu secreto? ¡No envejeces en absoluto!”; “Ahora tiene 89 años y todavía se ve fantástica”; “El cumpleaños más feliz para la única Jeannie. ¡Sigue tan hermosa como siempre!”; “¡Ella se ve genial!”; “Wow todavía muy hermosa y sexy”, “A su edad, aún es bella?”; “¡Está magnífica!?”, fueron algunos de los mensajes de sus fans.
View this post on Instagram
All of us on Team Eden wish our favorite blonde, Rider of the Wild Surf, Voyager to the Bottom of the Sea, nemesis of the Harper Valley PTA and of course, the eternal Lady in the Bottle a very happy Birthday today! We welcome everyone to take a moment and send your birthday wishes and thoughts to Ms. Barbara Eden, today, her birthday! Here on her IG! #barbaraeden #HappyBirthdayBarbaraEden #happybirthday #idreamofjeannie #celebrity #iconic #beauty
Pero además muchos confesaron que la siguen desde su niñez: “Una de mis actrices favoritas de mi infancia”; “Feliz cumpleaños, Barbara Eden, nuestra familia creció viéndote crecer. No has envejecido ni un día”; “I Dream of Jeannie’ (nombre original) fue mi favorito de todos los tiempos. ¡Siempre quiero cruzar los brazos, parpadear y hacer realidad mi deseo!”.
La propia Barbara Eden expresó su agradecimiento por la fama que su popular personaje le ofreció en su carrera. El programa, que estuvo al aire durante cinco años, le valió dos nominaciones al Globo de Oro como mejor actriz en una serie de comedia.
“Me siento muy bendecida de haber recibido un personaje tan encantador y querido que ha resistido la prueba del tiempo. (?) Estoy muy agradecida por el amor y el apoyo que muchos de ustedes me han mostrado”, aseguró en 2017.
View this post on Instagram
I had a ball on Thursday at the unveiling of my new exhibit at The Hollywood Museum! My 1998 Lexus commercial "Jeannie" costume and my original bottle from "I Dream of Jeannie" is on display for the next 3 months! -B #BarbaraEden #icon #hollywood #celebrity #idreamofjeannie #museum #instafamous #classictv #lexus #costume #legend