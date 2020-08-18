"Habla todos los días de Naya": El presente del hijo de la fallecida actriz de Glee
A un mes de la muerte de la estrella de serie “Glee”, Naya Rivera, la familia sigue de duelo y con el foco de cuidar al pequeño hijo que dejó la artista.
Tras la tragedia, se supo que el pequeño quedaría bajo custodia de su papá, el actor Ryan Dorsey, quien estuvo unido en matrimonio a la actriz. Respecto al menor, hace unos días una fuente reveló a ET Online cómo se ha adaptado a esta nueva normalidad sin su madre.
“El mundo entero de Ryan es Josey en este momento. Se mantiene fuera de la vista del público para poder concentrarse por completo en Josey e intentar descubrir cómo navegar en esta nueva normalidad. Josey es un chico muy fuerte y Naya estaría muy orgullosa de él”, dijo el informante al portal.
Además confesó que Dorsey y el pequeño hablan de Naya todos los días, ya que lo que quiere, es que el niño preserve una buena imagen de su madre y la recuerde siempre.
De esto se han encargado tanto Ryan como la misma familia de la fallecida artista, por tanto han estado respondiendo así todas las dudas que tenga el pequeño respecto a su madre y recordándola a diario para que así el niño tenga una imagen positiva de ella.
Además, en esta nueva etapa del pequeño, el actor no se encuentra solo, pues de acuerdo a la fuente, la hermana de Naya, Nickayla, pasa mucho tiempo con su sobrino y se involucra en su educación, cuidado y desarrollo para que así su pérdida sea más llevadera.
Desaparición de Naya
El pasado 8 de Julio desapareció la actriz en el lago Piru de California, y una semana después, el día 13 de julio, se pudo confirmar su muerte, luego de que la policía de Ventura hallara el cuerpo. Su deceso se produjo por un ahogamiento accidental, lo que fue revelado por la autopsia.
La actriz había alquilado un bote de recreo a primera hora de la tarde que al no regresar, un segundo barco localizó a su hijo solo y dormido sobre la embarcación con un chaleco salvavidas mientras que su madre había ido a nadar.
This is so unfair...there's not enough words to express the hole left in everyone's hearts. I can't believe this is life now. I don't know if I'll ever believe it. You were just here... We were just in the back swimming with Josey the day before. Life just isn't fair. I don't know what to say...I'm thankful for our times and our journey that brought us together and gave us the sweetest and kindest smart little boy we could ever hope for. I remember sometimes you used to get annoyed at me: "Ryan can you stop snap chatting!" Haha. I'm glad I didn't listen to you because I have hundreds and probably thousands of snaps and videos that Josey will have forever and know his momma loved him more than life, and how much fun we had together as he was growing up. Life is all about good times and bad times but with Josey it makes the bad a little less so because a part of you will always be with us. He'll never forget where he came from. We miss you. We will always love you. Love you Meep. 🖤💔🖤 ♥️ To everyone that reached out and I haven't had a chance to or just didn't get back to you...thank you all for the overwhelming love and support you've sent our way. I'll just say in closing, be kind to yourself, be kind to others, forgive...forget...don't hold grudges....if you have nothing nice to say maybe try not to say anything. There's peace in silence. Time on Earth is precious and you just never know....you never know what could happen. Hold your loved ones close, and cherish the times you have with those you care about. ♥️
