Bridger’s story has resonated with people across the world and has traveled to places like Mexico, Brazil, Ireland, Iran, South Africa, Japan, and India—just to name a handful. Our new connections to these places have allowed us to cross boundaries, unifying us in the love that a brother can have for his sister. I know that my brother @robertwalker307 already made a similar post, but I would like to reiterate his thoughts: I recently learned about Raksha Bandhan. It’s a festival being celebrated today in India, Nepal, and regions of Pakistan. In the Hindi language, raksha means “to protect,” and bandhan means “bond.” During this festival, a sister ties a thread around her brother’s wrist as a symbol of their love and as a testament that the brother will protect his sister. I read that this action is also meant to protect the brother from bad influences. I love this sentiment of brothers and sisters caring for one another and find it very appropriate that we would get to celebrate Raksha Bandhan today. We invite all others who have a desire to do so to celebrate their sibling relationships today in a similar manner. Happy Raksha Bandhan! Thank you to everyone who taught me about this special day. @bridgerwalker307.family #BridgerStrong #BrotherLikeBridger To read Bridger’s story in other languages, visit www.bridgerstrong.org. We’re continually working to get his story translated into even more languages than those which have already been posted.