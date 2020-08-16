Chris Evans cumplió: Niño que salvó a su hermana de un perro recibió escudo del Capitán América
La historia del pequeño Bridger, de 6 años, dio la vuelta al mundo luego de salvar a su hermana menor del ataque de un perro en Estados Unidos.
Su heroica acción fue aplaudida en redes sociales, e incluso llegó a oidos del mismisimo “Capitán América”, el personaje que interpreta Chris Evans.
Una de las tías del menor, Nicole Walker, mostró las secuelas que sufrió el pequeño luego de lo ocurrido. Bridger quedó con serias heridas en su rostro y cabeza, situación que lo dejó con 90 puntos de sutura.
De inmediato, el niño fue catalogado como un héroe y ha recibido el cariño y admiración de miles de personas, incluido famosos superhéroes que destacaron la acción del pequeño que ya es toda una estrella.
El actor que da vida al Capitán América, líder de los Avengers, grabó un emotivo video en el que felicitaba a Bridger, y prometía enviarle el escudo oficial que caracteriza su personaje por su valiente acto.
"Eres un héroe, lo que hiciste fue tan valiente, tan desinteresado, tu hermana es tan afortunada de tenerte como hermano mayor. Tus padres deben estar muy orgullosos de ti", expresó en esa ocasión.
El reto de Bridger
Luego de un mes del accidente, la tía del menor mostró nuevas imágenes de la recuperación del niño con su rostro más sano. Además, el actor cumplió su promesa y Bridger enseñó el icónico escudo de las películas de Marvel.
En la última publicación de Nicole se puede ver a Bridger junto a su escudo dando las gracias por los regalos y el apoyo que recibió este último mes. Además, propusieron el #TheBridgerChallenge (“El desafío Bridger”), un reto que invita a realizar un acto amable por otras personas.
''Durante el último mes, hemos tenido la esperanza de que los demás se sientan tan amados y cuidados como nos hemos sentido Bridger y el resto de nosotros'', dice el inicio del mensaje publicado por Walker.
Y agregó: ''Esperamos que la mayor cantidad posible de personas participe en este desafío haciendo un acto amable por alguien más durante el primer fin de semana de septiembre''.
En el video, Bridger da algunas ideas para realizar el desafío.
“Aquí algunas ideas de lo que puedes hacer: puedes enviar una carta o tarjeta a alguien que esté solo; puedes donar sangre; puedes ayudar a ordenar la pieza de tu hermana pequeña; puedes sonreír a quienes pasen por tu lado; puedes comprar mercadería para padres solteros; puedes ofrecerte de voluntario en una organización de caridad local'', sostuvo
Bridger’s story has resonated with people across the world and has traveled to places like Mexico, Brazil, Ireland, Iran, South Africa, Japan, and India—just to name a handful. Our new connections to these places have allowed us to cross boundaries, unifying us in the love that a brother can have for his sister. I know that my brother @robertwalker307 already made a similar post, but I would like to reiterate his thoughts: I recently learned about Raksha Bandhan. It’s a festival being celebrated today in India, Nepal, and regions of Pakistan. In the Hindi language, raksha means “to protect,” and bandhan means “bond.” During this festival, a sister ties a thread around her brother’s wrist as a symbol of their love and as a testament that the brother will protect his sister. I read that this action is also meant to protect the brother from bad influences. I love this sentiment of brothers and sisters caring for one another and find it very appropriate that we would get to celebrate Raksha Bandhan today. We invite all others who have a desire to do so to celebrate their sibling relationships today in a similar manner. Happy Raksha Bandhan! Thank you to everyone who taught me about this special day. @bridgerwalker307.family #BridgerStrong #BrotherLikeBridger To read Bridger’s story in other languages, visit www.bridgerstrong.org. We’re continually working to get his story translated into even more languages than those which have already been posted.
With Bridger’s help and stamp of approval, we present #TheBridgerChallenge. Over the last month, it has been our hope that others feel as loved and cared for as Bridger and the rest of us have felt. So we hope that as many as possible participate in this challenge by doing a kind act for someone else during the first weekend in September.
