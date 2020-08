View this post on Instagram

Change. Change. Change. We need change. Change has been long overdue. This isn’t over. We must still hold our leaders accountable. If our leaders say they stand with the people then they must act like it. ACTION is needed for change. The amount of petitions, numbers to call/text, peaceful protests, organizations to donate to are many. Take the time to research, educate, and BE THE CHANGE YOU WANT TO SEE. ❤️ #blacklivesmatter not just in America but everywhere else on this planet.