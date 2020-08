View this post on Instagram

A look at the Sussexes new Montecito home in Southern California . The estate is on 7.38 acres (2 parcels) of verdant gardens with panoramic ocean and mountain views. The main residence is approx. 18,671 sq.ft., including an office suite, elevator, gym, wine cellar, theater, billiard/game room, spa and sauna. Also offers a separate 2bd/2ba guesthouse, teahouse, 5-car garage, pool, tennis court. ID/Thanks Royal Home Style. #meghanmarkle #home #decor #california #newhouse #homestyle #interiordesign #movingday