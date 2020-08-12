Ricky Martin posa como un rey junto a su marido y confiesa que quiere "tener muchos nietos"
El puertorriqueño Ricky Martin protagoniza la portada de la revista Out Magazine, dedicada a la comunidad LGBTI. El cantante posa como un rey, con corona incluida, al lado de su esposo Jwan Yosef. En la extensa entrevista reveló su anhelo de tener muchos nietos y disfrutar de los domingos familiares.
En el artículo, titulado "Ricky Martin, la revolución", se destaca la carrera artística de Ricky Martin, así como su labor filantrópica y su activismo por los derechos de la comunidad LGTBI en el mundo.
La revista lo entrevistó, vía Zoom, en su hogar en Los Ángeles en medio de la pandemia, un tema que también fue abordado por el intérprete de “Living la Vida Loca”.
“Hay momentos en los que quiero diez (hijos) más, y luego están esas mañanas en las que todo el mundo llora y yo digo: ‘Está bien, tal vez estemos bien los seis”, admitió el puertorriqueño.
Ricky Martin, íntimo
“Me convertí en padre a los 35, pero no es lo mismo cuando tienes 48”, aseguró. “¡Necesitas tener energías! Y soy fuerte, créeme, estoy saludable, cargo bebés al mismo tiempo, llevo el coche y mochila, pero es demasiado, es una gran responsabilidad”, manifestó a Out Magazine.
La estrella latina tuvo a los gemelos Valentino y Matteo en 2008 y tras su matrimonio con Jwan Yosef nacieron Lucía y Renn, de dos y un año, respectivamente.
La familia es el centro de su vida y así lo deja ver en la entrevista: “Me encantaría tener muchos nietos en el futuro y tener todos los domingos llenos de familia, pero ya sabes, tenemos que ver qué pasa”.
Mientras tanto, sigue dedicado a la música a pesar de la pandemia. “Pasé por este proceso de duelo en el que solté la posibilidad de volver a actuar frente a 20.000 personas”, recordó.
“Siempre pensé –admitió– que iba a poder hacer esto todo el tiempo que quisiera, incluso si me veía ridículo en el escenario a los 70 años con un bastón, era mi opción. Pero aparentemente eso no será más”.
