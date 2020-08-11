Consecuencia del coronavirus: Actriz Alyssa Milano está perdiendo el cabello
La actriz Alyssa Milano, conocida por sus papeles en Embrujadas y en Melrose Place, lleva semanas contando su experiencia tras sufrir el coronavirus. Luego de estar cuatro meses con los síntomas donde dos exámenes salieron negativos, se realizó uno último de sangre donde dio positivo,y desde ese entonces, no ha dejado de publicar los estragos que le dejó.
Entre las consecuencias que le dejó el Covid-19, está lidiando con la caída del cabello, el cual reveló en una publicación el domingo pasado. Este ha sido un síntoma que otros pacientes también han reportado luego de contraer la enfermedad.
“Pensé en mostrarles lo que el Covid-19 le hace a tu cabello” dice en su post, donde aparece un video de la actriz mostrando cómo mechones de pelo se desprenden de su cabeza tras solo “un cepillado”.
Además, la actriz tuvo una entrevista con CNN, donde reveló que estaba esperando el consejo de los médicos sobre qué hacer ahora que se está recuperando y señaló que no sabe cuáles son los próximos pasos a seguir.
“Mi pregunta es que no hay orientación sobre qué hacer una vez que uno se recupera. No se si debería ir a que me revisen el corazón, los pulmones. Hay preocupaciones sobre el sistema cardiovascular. ¿Debo ir a hacerme un control de todo eso?” señaló a CNN.
“No hay orientación porque todo esto es muy nuevo'' agregó.
Experiencia Covid-19
Realizó otra publicación revelando que lleva los síntomas durante meses, específicamente, desde principios de abril. En ella contó sus malestares y lo mal que la ha pasado, llamando así la atención para que las personas se lo tomen enserio y se cuiden.
This was me on April 2nd after being sick for 2 weeks. I had never been this kind of sick. Everything hurt. Loss of smell. It felt like an elephant was sitting on my chest. I couldn’t breathe. I couldn’t keep food in me. I lost 9 pounds in 2 weeks. I was confused. Low grade fever. And the headaches were horrible. I basically had every Covid symptom. At the very end of march I took two covid19 tests and both were negative. I also took a covid antibody test (the finger prick test) after I was feeling a bit better. NEGATIVE. After living the last 4 months with lingering symptoms like, vertigo, stomach abnormalities, irregular periods, heart palpitations, shortness of breath, zero short term memory, and general malaise, I went and got an antibody test from a blood draw (not the finger prick) from a lab. I am POSITIVE for covid antibodies. I had Covid19. I just want you to be aware that our testing system is flawed and we don’t know the real numbers. I also want you to know, this illness is not a hoax. I thought I was dying. It felt like I was dying. I will be donating my plasma with hopes that I might save a life. Please take care of yourselves. Please wash your hands and wear a mask and social distance. I don’t want anyone to feel the way I felt. Be well. I love you all (well, maybe not the trolls. Just the kind people.)❤️
“Estuve muy enferma con Covid19 en abril. Todavía tengo muchos síntomas. Soy lo que ellos llaman un 'transportista de larga duración'", escribió. Estos últimos días Milano también ha confesado que ha ido nuevamente al hospital por sentir una fuerte presión en el pecho, una secuela del coronavirus. “Anoche, sentí un peso real en el pecho. Fui a la sala de emergencias solo para asegurarme de que no era un coágulo de sangre. Afortunadamente, no lo era. Este virus es lo peor. Tómatelo en serio”.
“También quiero que sepan que esta enfermedad no es un engaño”, agregó. “Pensé que me estaba muriendo. Sentí como si me estuviera muriendo”. “ No quiero que nadie se sienta como yo me sentí”.