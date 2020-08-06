View this post on Instagram

I'm doing my post a little late because I had work, but here's my #IHaveTheRightTo Telling your story will never make you a "slut" or "crazy"; or whatever the naysayers have to say. You have a right to stand for yourself and for those that the justice system fails. Each and every one of you have the right to have a voice and damn well use it 💃🏼👌🏼 #loudandproud #audrieanddaisy #foraudrie #staystrong