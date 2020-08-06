Muere joven que protagonizó documental de Netflix sobre su caso de violación
Daisy Coleman, una de las protagonistas del documental de Netflix “Audrie & Daisy, en el que cuenta su caso de violación, falleció a sus 23 años de edad. Su madre, Melinda, dio a conocer al portal TMZ que su hija se suicidó el martes 4 de agosto por la noche, cuando fue hallada sin vida en su propia casa.
“Era mi mejor amiga y una hija asombrosa. Creo que ella quiso que pareciera que puedo vivir sin ella. Pero no puedo. Desearía haberle quitado ese dolor”, aseguró su madre en TMZ.
Su violación
Daisy fue violada a los 14 años en el estado de Missouri. En 2012, su madre la descubrió desmayada en el jardín luego de que la adolescente había tenido una fiesta. Había sido abandonada allí en la noche por Mathew Barnett (17 años), quien la había animado a beber hasta quedar inconsciente.
Al encontrarla así, su madre decidió llevarla a la clínica de inmediato, donde le pudieron confirmar que Daisy mostraba signos de haber sido violada. Al saber esta lamentable noticia, la menor decidió denunciar a la policía local, y aunque los detectives llevaron a Barnett para interrogarlo, pronto retiraron los cargos de asalto contra él, explicando que la evidencia era insuficiente.
View this post on Instagram
I'm doing my post a little late because I had work, but here's my #IHaveTheRightTo Telling your story will never make you a "slut" or "crazy"; or whatever the naysayers have to say. You have a right to stand for yourself and for those that the justice system fails. Each and every one of you have the right to have a voice and damn well use it 💃🏼👌🏼 #loudandproud #audrieanddaisy #foraudrie #staystrong
Y es que desde ese momento, sus vecinos la comenzaron a llamar “puta mentirosa”, acosándola también en las redes sociales, sin descanso. Fue tan masivo el acoso que la familia decidió mudarse de ciudad, en el que además, Daisy intentó suicidarse dos veces.
En 2016 Daisy decidió contar su experiencia en el documental, donde relató cómo ella y su familia lidiaron con el trauma de la agresión y el rechazo que sintieron después por la comunidad.
El año siguiente, la joven cofundó una organización llamada SafeBAE con la misión de poner fin a la agresión sexual entre estudiantes de la educación media y ayudar así a los sobrevivientes. Ante la muerte de Daisy, la organización señala en infobae que está devastada por su muerte y que “ha sufrido una pérdida irremplazable”.
What a crazy past few days it has been for me! I would like to thank @worldchildhoodfoundation for having @charliecoleman4 and I as your guest speakers on behalf of @safe_bae. (I still can’t believe I just met the queen of Sweden) Secondly, I’d like to thank @nicetattooparlor for allowing me to tattoo four different survivors in their shop while I was in town. I’m unbelievably blessed for every opportunity I’ve been given to help others, especially to do so through art. Finally, thank you to all of you who have helped me get this far and have believed in me every step of the way. I truly wouldn’t be here without you all.
What a crazy past few days it has been for me! I would like to thank @worldchildhoodfoundation for having @charliecoleman4 and I as your guest speakers on behalf of @safe_bae. (I still can’t believe I just met the queen of Sweden) Secondly, I’d like to thank @nicetattooparlor for allowing me to tattoo four different survivors in their shop while I was in town. I’m unbelievably blessed for every opportunity I’ve been given to help others, especially to do so through art. Finally, thank you to all of you who have helped me get this far and have believed in me every step of the way. I truly wouldn’t be here without you all.
Su madre además confesó que “nunca se recuperó” de lo que sucedió. “ Ella nunca se recuperó de esos niños que le hicieron y simplemente no es justo. Mi bebé se fue”.
Además, Safebae publicó en su cuenta de instagram, fotos en honor a Daisy y su familia, colocando el #fordaisy.