The Duke of Sussex, 35, has announced his eco-tourism, Travalyst scheme will host a virtual summit on Thursday 30 July to help the travel industry rebuild in a sustainable way after the coronavirus pandemic. Travalyst, which was launched by The Duke of Sussex brought together some of the biggest operators in the travel industry - including Visa, Booking.com and Skyscanner - to help travellers pick low carbon options more easily and chose destinations that will have more benefit to local communities. According to it's website, the scheme is set to host a global summit on Thursday 30 July which will 'bring together stakeholders from across the travel and tourism industry to listen, learn and explore how we can help the sector to evolve in the process' of rebuilding after the coronavirus pandemic. In a statement released online, Prince Harry said: “As the travel and tourism industry begins to recover, we want to learn from those who are keeping communities and sustainability at the heart of what they are doing to build back better.' The Global Summit will bring the stakeholders from across the travel and tourism industry to listen, learn and explore how they can help the sector to evolve in the process. Travalyst hopes to help the tourism industry survive the coronavirus crisis Photo Credit: PA