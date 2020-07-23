Demi Lovato revela que se casará con su novio Max Ehrich
-
Fue en mayo pasado que la cantante y actriz Demi Lovato confirmó su noviazgo con el también actor Max Ehrich, relación que se hizo pública cuando la pareja apareció en el video de "Stuck With U" de Justin Bieber y Ariana Grande.
El amor entre ambos ha continuado y así lo han demostrado en redes sociales, mismo lugar donde ahora revelaron el importante paso que piensan dar en su relación.
Fue este miércoles cuanto Ehrich le preguntó a Demi si casarse con él, a lo que la artista dijo sí por lo que ya están oficialmente comprometidos, tal como ambos lo dieron a conocer en sus cuentas de Instagram con románticos mensajes.
Las publicaciones
"Cuando era una niña pequeña, mi padre biológico siempre me llamó su 'pequeña pareja', algo que podría haber sonado extraño sin su acento sureño de vaquero. Para mí tenía mucho sentido. Y hoy esa palabra tiene sentido nuevamente pero hoy oficialmente voy a ser la pareja de otra persona", escribió, compartiendo fotos del momento donde se que el gran anillo de diamantes que le dio su futuro esposo.
View this post on Instagram
When I was a little girl, my birth dad always called me his “little partner” - something that might’ve sounded strange without his southern cowboy like accent. To me it made perfect sense. And today that word makes perfect sense again but today I’m officially going to be someone else’s partner. @maxehrich - I knew I loved you the moment I met you. It was something I can’t describe to anyone who hasn’t experienced it firsthand but luckily you did too.. I’ve never felt so unconditionally loved by someone in my life (other than my parents) flaws and all. You never pressure me to be anything other than myself. And you make me want to be the best version of myself. I’m honored to accept your hand in marriage. I love you more than a caption could express but I’m ecstatic to start a family and life with you. I love you forever my baby. My partner. Here’s to our future!!!! 😩😭❤️🥰😍 Ps. THANK YOU @angelokritikos FOR HIDING BEHIND ROCKS AND CAPTURING THE ENTIRE THING!!! I love you boo!!!
Lovato agregó a su amado que "sabía que te amaba en el momento en que te conocí. Era algo que no puedo describir a nadie que no lo haya experimentado de primera mano, pero afortunadamente tú también. Nunca me había sentido tan incondicionalmente amado por alguien en mi vida (aparte de mis padres)", agregando que "me haces querer ser la mejor versión de mí misma".
Por su parte, Max Ehrich también compartió románticas fotos donde expresó que "eres cada canción de amor, cada película, cada letra, cada poema, todo lo que podría soñar y algo así como una compañera en la vida".
View this post on Instagram
Ahhhh 💍😭🥳💓 You are every love song, every film, every lyric, every poem, everything I could ever dream of and then some in a partner in life. Words cannot express how infinitely in love with you I am forever and always and then some. I cannot spend another second of my time here on Earth without the miracle of having you as my wife. here’s to forever baby 💍 ahhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhh jeuejfjqjweuvu I’m so excited 😭😭😭 you are the most beautiful inside and out in the entire world & I couldn’t be more grateful God brought us together 🥳❤️ 🙃💍💍💍😭I LOVE YOU SO MUCH @ddlovato AND WILL FOREVER CHERISH YOUR PURE, BEAUTIFUL, INFINITE SOUL
"Las palabras no pueden expresar cuán infinitamente enamorado de ti estoy por siempre y para siempre. No puedo pasar otro segundo de mi tiempo aquí en la Tierra sin el milagro de tenerte como mi esposa", agregó.