"No puedo llorar por miedo a no parar nunca": Nieta de Elvis publica emotiva carta tras muerte de su hermano
Luego de que el nieto de Elvis Presley, Benjamin Keoug (27) falleciera el pasado domingo 12 de julio, muchas teorías apuntan a que el joven se quitó la vida por problemas con las drogas y períodos depresivos que vivió.
El joven era hijo de Lisa Marie Presley y su ex marido, el músico Danny Keough, quien además tenía una hermana mayor, Riley (31), que es actriz. Roger Widynowski, representante de la madre, anunció su muerte sin dar detalles de lo sucedido, y luego el portal TMZ informó que el nieto del rey del Rock'n roll, se pudo haber suicidado de un disparo en el torso.
La carta de su hermana
A una semana de su muerte, Riley Keoung rompió el silencio para expresar el dolor que siente por la pérdida de su hermano.
"Las mañanas son las más difíciles. Olvidé que te habías ido. No puedo llorar por miedo a no poder parar nunca. Este es un dolor nuevo para mí", comienza el mensaje que ha compartido en su Instagram.
Mornings are the hardest. I forget you’re gone. I can’t cry because of the fear that I will never stop. A pain that’s new to me. You. There are no words for you. Angel is the closest I could think of. Pure light. Baby brother. Best friend. Wild man. Intellectual. Witness to my life. Twin soul. Protector. Too sensitive for this harsh world. I hope you give me strength to endure the giant hole you’ve left in my heart. I hope you give me the strength to eat. I hope you’re cradled in love. I hope you feel my love. I hope you feel god. You are god. I can’t believe you’ve left me. Not you sweet Ben Ben. Anyone but you. I guess this is true heartbreak. I hope we meet again.
"Tú. No hay palabras para definirte. Ángel es lo más cercano que se me ocurre. Luz pura. Hermano pequeño. Mejor amigo. Hombre libre. Intelectual. Testigo de mi vida. Alma gemela. Protector. Demasiado sensible para este duro mundo. Espero que me des fuerzas para soportar el enorme agujero que has dejado en mi corazón. Espero que me des fuerzas para comer. Espero que estés acunado en el amor. Espero que sientas lo mismo. Espero que te sientas dios. Tú eres Dios. No puedo creer que me hayas dejado. No eres dulce Ben Ben. Nadie más que tú. Supongo que esto es un verdadero desamor. Espero que nos eccontremos denuevo."
Lisa Mary Presley junto a su hijo