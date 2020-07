View this post on Instagram

Harry and Meghan, the Duke & Duchess of Sussex recently joined a @queens_commonwealth_trust discussion ✨ . The Queen’s Commonwealth Trust (Harry and Meghan are President and Vice President of the trust) has been running a weekly discussion with young people in response to the #BlackLivesMatter movement, looking at various forms of injustice on the experiences of young people today. Harry and Meghan joined a discussion on July 1. . “there is no way that we can move forward unless we acknowledge the past” -Prince Harry. . ”It’s not just in the big moments, it’s in the quiet moments where racism and unconscious bias lies and thrives. It makes it confusing for a lot of people to understand the role that they play in that, both passively and actively” -Meghan.