El príncipe Harry "se descontroló" desde que está con Meghan: Habla hombre que lo fotografió desde que nació
- Por Meganoticias
-
Seguir
Guardar
Guardada
Arthur Edwards, veterano fotógrafo de la monarquía del Reino Unido, reveló en una entrevista que la actitud del príncipe Harry hacia la realeza británica, está influenciada por su esposa Meghan Markle.
"Después de casarse con Meghan, Harry se descontroló", declaró el fotógrafo de 79 años, con amplia experiencia en la corona y que ha seguido de cerca la vida del Duque de Sussex.
View this post on Instagram
Today, we are excited to be able to announce details for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s upcoming tour to Africa! 🇿🇦🇧🇼🇦🇴🇲🇼 • In just two weeks, Their Royal Highnesses will embark on this official tour focusing on community, grassroots leadership, women’s and girls’ rights, mental health, HIV/AIDS and the environment. This programme has been many months in the making, and The Duke and Duchess are eager to focus their energies on the great work being done in Southern Africa. From meeting with Archbishop Desmond Tutu to joining ‘Waves for Change’ on Monwabisi Beach, the South Africa programme will be educational and inspiring. The Duke is especially proud to continue the legacy left by his mother with her work in Angola as he joins Halo Trust again in an effort to rid the world of landmines. HRH will also travel to Malawi where he will check in on the British Army’s partnership with African Parks and will be working on the ground supporting local communities. The Duke is particularly proud to be able to deliver an exciting new initiative, a Queen’s Commonwealth Canopy three-country partnership which he designed and consulted with Governments in Namibia, Botswana and Angola to protect forest and wildlife corridors around the Okavango Delta. The Duchess will be working with local organisations to promote women and girls’ health and education, entrepreneurship and leadership. With such a textured culture and history, Their Royal Highnesses are grateful for the opportunity to connect with those on the ground in Southern Africa and to be inspired by the work being done and learn how they can be better supported. As President and Vice President of The Queens Commonwealth Trust and The Duke’s role as Commonwealth Youth Ambassador, The Duke and Duchess cannot wait to meet with young leaders mobilising change and adding to the beauty of these Commonwealth countries 🇿🇦🇧🇼🇦🇴🇲🇼 • “We look forward to seeing you soon!” • Photo ©️ PA images / Tim Graham - Getty Images / @Sentebale /@AfricanParksNetwork / @YouthAlert
"Desafortunadamente, durante los últimos años se ha vuelto completamente agrio. Lo he estado fotografiando desde el día en que nació y todo dependía de ella", acotó.
Aseguró que Meghan no tenía intención de quedarse en el Reino Unido. "Creo que en el momento en que se casó con Harry, ella estaba pensando: 'Cierto, salgamos de aquí lo más rápido que podamos'. Y está arrastrando a Harry. Con suerte, él recuperará sus sentidos pronto".
La entrevista concedida por Edwards y publicada en el portal Page Six, surge luego que el príncipe hiciera unas críticas a la Commonwealth británica.
View this post on Instagram
This evening, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex attended #TheLionKing European premiere in London at the Odeon Theatre. In celebration of the film’s release, The Walt Disney Company announced #ProtectThePride, a global conservation campaign to support efforts protecting the rapidly diminishing lion population across Africa. As a part of their commitment to this cause, Disney also made a donation to The Duke of Sussex’s upcoming environment & community initiative which will be formally announced this autumn. The Duke and Duchess are committed to advancing conservation efforts across Africa and around the world, and working with communities to ensure a sustainable future for the planet. This evening Their Royal Highnesses had the pleasure of meeting the cast and creative team behind the film, as well as supporters of @africanparksnetwork, of which The Duke is President. Photo credit: PA images / Getty images - Chris Jackson
"Criticar la única cosa que la reina aprecia por encima de todas las demás, que es preservar la Commonwealth, es un insulto para ella, sin importar lo que el Palacio pueda decir oficialmente", explicó el experimentado fotógrafo.
También sugirió al miembro de la corona inglesa, dejar de ser influenciado por su pareja. "Harry debería dejar de escuchar a su esposa, quien obviamente lo está llenando de estas ideas", señaló.
Las críticas de Harry
"Cuando miras a través de la Commonwealth, no hay forma de que podamos avanzar a menos que reconozcamos el pasado", fueron las palabras que según Edwards insultaron a la longeva monarca.
La Mancomunidad Británica de Naciones, conocida como Commonwealth, es una asociación integrada por 54 países con nexos con el imperio británico, y es uno de los acuerdos clave para la reina Isabel, considerado uno de sus más importantes logros.