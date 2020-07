View this post on Instagram

The first time I met Andy was in the 60s when I worked in a macrobiotic restaurant called Paradox on the Lower East Side. Andy often came alone. He had a quiet, gentle way of saying things and always made you feel that he cared, that you mattered to him. ⁣ ⁣ In the 70s I was alone in New York for a while. It was a difficult time for me. Andy was very helpful then in reminding me of what I was and encouraging me to do my own thing. Andy was so good at doing his own thing. ⁣ ⁣ After Andy died, one person said that he was like a New York skyscraper, and with him gone, the New York skyline had permanently changed. I understood what he meant, but for me, the skyline did not change. Andy is still with us, and he will always be. ⁣ ⁣ Photo © Allan Tannenbaum #AllanTannenbaum www.sohoblues.com