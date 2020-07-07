¡Noticia de infarto!: Bad Bunny protagoniza portada de Playboy
¿Qué pasó?
"Tiene poderes porque piensa de manera diferente y tiene una visión del futuro más allá de lo que otros ven". Una presentación simple, pero contundente fue la que utilizó la revista Playboy para anunciar que su primera portada digital está protagonizada, nada más y nada menos, que por el cantante puertoriqueño Bad Bunny.
El artista, quien desde hace varias semanas ha dado de qué hablar por el lanzamiento de dos álbumes, acaba de lograr lo "inesperado" y algo que sólo había hecho Hugh Hefner, probablemente, por ser el dueño y creador de la popular revista: ser el segundo hombre en aparecer solo en la portada de Playboy.
No había transcurrido ni una hora de la publicación de la revista dando la noticia, cuando las redes sociales estallaron con la noticia, anunciada por la marca a través de su cuenta de Instagram.
"Bad Bunny no está jugando con Dios"
"Bad Bunny no está jugando con Dios", así tituló el periodista E.R. Pulgar la entrevista que realizó al intérprete de "Safaera" y "Yo perreo sola", entre otros temas; en la ciudad de Miami.
En medio de comentarios a favor y en contra de la portada, lo cierto es que el artista ha sabido esculpir su carrera e imagen con una inteligencia tal que ha llegado a donde muchos otros no lo han logrado en muchos años en el mundo de la música.
Además, la impactante noticia de la aparición de Bad Bunny no solo sorprendió a todo el mundo de la música, el periodista encargado de entrevistarlo escribió: "En mi cumpleaños número 24, el universo me presentó una oportunidad surrealista: la oportunidad de entrevistar a Bad Bunny para Playboy, en mi ciudad natal".
"Escribir este artículo sin usar la palabra 'urbano', y con una mirada explícitamente extraña, fue una elección deliberada y difícil teniendo en cuenta quién es Benito", expresó Pulgar.
View this post on Instagram
on my 24th birthday, the universe presented me with a surreal opportunity: the chance to interview @badbunnypr for @playboy in my hometown. After March 1st, an evening of Grecian-style Versace film photos and discussions of allyship, sex, and an inclusive framework for the future of reggaetton with the humblest and most unassuming Pisces in the game, you know what happens next. Several pushbacks, delays, edits, translations, transcriptions, another album, and a global pandemic later, I can still only feel deeply grateful. That day, and those thereafter, I learned so much about myself as a journalist, about the community of Latinx music writers that surrounds me, and the way we’re trying to shift the way we discuss quote-unquote Latin Music. Writing this article without using the word ‘urbano’, and with an explicitly queer lens, was a deliberate choice, and a tough one considering who Benito is—big shoutout to writers like @brujacore and @jabladora and all the others who I read intensely as I wrote this and who paved the way for me and other early-career journalists to find more nuanced ways to discuss the music coming out of our countries and diasporas. I want to give an enormous thank you to @arielakozin for cold-emailing a relatively green reporter and encouraging a poetic/spiritual angle to discuss the reigning god of Latin trap. It still feels crazy that this one is finally out, and that I got to tell this story in both of my languages...all the beautiful official photos are by @stillz + I’ve included some BTS shots of my own. Humbled to present you Playboy’s first digital cover...y’all know where the link is🌹