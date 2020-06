View this post on Instagram

I LOVE this picture soooooo much from yesterday (11/23/17) first time in years I see JLo's OLDEST sister #LeslieLopez with their mother Lupe & Jen and #LyndaLopez -- We never see Leslie ! ♥️😩 @jlo @lyndalopez08 #Thanksgiving #Sisters #Family #Familia #JLo #JenniferLopez #Jlovers