ALOHA ALWAYS WINS. I encourage all my OHANA friends and fans to show the world that we are not backing down from TMT --we are and will always be Non-violent and Aloha --so if they come at us we will stay in Peace but we will stand! The world is watching. Show me your love post picture of yourself and spread the awareness and aloha. #AlohaAlwaysWins #wearemaunakea Aloha Nui j