Sharing this caption from @janayathefuture “Compassion is the antidote to contempt. Like you, I have been fearful of the panic. It leads to selfish and dangerous behaviorism. And if we are not careful it is very easy to sit back and judge those fighting over toilet paper. But if we stay true to our higher selves, we see with perspective. We must ask the right questions. Not “what is wrong with them?” But rather “what is wrong with a society and government that teaches people this is all there is?” Our participation in this bigoted capitalist system should ensure specific protections and securities. For many of us, it never has. Some of us are experiencing the fragility of nation state for the first time. But untamed despair becomes unruly, and from there comes only contempt. Remember that everything brilliant and silly and ugly and majestic and profound and beautiful that lives in you lives in every other person too. And that many of us are robbed of the dignity and joy we all deserve from racism, capitalism, misogyny, an insecure gig economy and an unethical minimum wage. We will survive this. That tightness you feel in your chest is anxiety, yes. And it is also your spirit trying to align you in your purpose. Deep down you know something is truly wrong. And only together can we fix it. Everyday we can feel what we feel, and we still must decide what kind of person we will be. We decide how we show up. Be the rock for someone else. It will be the foundation of a new nation. #quarantinecloset “