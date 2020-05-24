El "preso más guapo del mundo" presenta a su "gemelo" y son casi exactos
-
Jeremy Meeks, quien se hizo famoso como el "preso más guapo del mundo", compartió una fotografía en Instagram junto al actor estadounidense Kendrick Sampson. El ahora modelo y celebridad de las redes sociales destacó el parecido entre ambos.
“Podríamos ser hermanos, eh”, escribió Meeks a sus 1.6 millones de seguidores en esta red social.
En la foto aparece junto a Sampson, conocido por su participación en las series "The Vampire Diaries" y "How to Get Away with Murder".
“Pensé que eras tú cuando lo vi”, “Gemelos”, “¿No eres tú?”, “Claro que podría” comentaron algunos de los admiradores, que llenaron de cientos mensajes la publicación.
Para otros el parecido no era tan evidente: “Sin su barba, sí”, “No, se ven totalmente diferentes”, “Literalmente no se parecen en nada”.
Kendrick Sampson también publicó la fotografía, con una divertida leyenda: “Prueba de que no somos la misma persona”.
En cuarentena
El "preso más guapo del mundo" sigue confinado, esta vez no por ser parte de una pandilla de California, sino por la pandemia del coronavirus. Ha publicado varias imágenes de cómo lleva la cuarentena, además de los proyectos donde participa como modelo y actor.
Desde el 18 de junio de 2014, cuando la Policía de Stockton publicó la foto de su ficha en Facebook la vida Jeremy Meeks cambió para siempre. Tras ser catalogado como el preso más guapo, ahora es un afamado modelo que ha trabajado para marcas de lujo como Tommy Hilfiger.
Jeremy Meeks is a former Crips gang member and convicted felon who became famous due to his mug shot. After arrested during a California gang sweep called Operation Ceasefire, Stockton Police posted his arrest mugshot on their Facebook page. His ‘Hot Felon mugshot’ went viral, racking up 97,000+ likes. While serving his prison sentence for firearm and grand theft charges, Meeks was recruited for a modeling contract and is now a fashion model with 1.6mm+ instagram followers. - - #mugshot #mugshotmonday #mugshotchallenge #mugshotmondays #mugshotshawty #mugshots #makeup #egirlmakeup #grungyteens #tiktok #магшот #jeremymeeks
En 2018 inició una relación con Chloe Green, hija del dueño de las tiendas Topshop, con quien tuvo una hija. Pero rumores de la prensa británica aseguran que se separaron el año pasado.
Aunque en febrero de 2020 negó esta versión, en una entrevista aseguró: “Claro que seguimos juntos. No hacemos caso a todos esos chismorreos”.