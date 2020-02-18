Lark Voorhies tras ser excluida de Salvados por la campana: "Me siento menospreciada y herida"
¿Qué pasó?
Como muchas comedias antiguas, “Salvados por la campana” el exitoso programa para adolescentes de los años 80’ y 90’, tendrá otro momento en las pantallas, sin embargo no contará con la participación de Lark Voorhies, uno de sus icónicos personajes.
¿Qué dijo?
Lark Voorhies, quien interpretó a Lisa Turtle en la serie original, estuvo en el programa de “The Dr. Oz Show”, donde la actriz habló sobre cómo se sentía tras ser excluida de la nueva serie.
“Tengo que admitir que me sentí un poco menospreciada y herida cuando no me invitaron a ser parte de la reunión de Salvados por la Campana, así como a otros eventos de los miembros del elenco", leyó en una entrada del diario en The Dr. Oz Show .
“Sin embargo, también me di cuenta de que tener este desorden enigmático puede haber jugado un papel importante en esa decisión objetiva. Con eso en mente, estoy realmente agradecida por haber tenido la oportunidad de trabajar en un programa que ha tenido tanto éxito”, fueron las palabras de la actriz.
Lark fue invitada al programa para hablar sobre su diagnóstico bipolar, pero el animador le preguntó acerca de que no le pidieron que regresara a la serie clásica de adolescentes. Le mostró fotos de los exalumnos de la serie, como Bell, Tiffani Thiessen, Elizabeth Berkley, Mario López y Mark-Paul Gosselaar en las cenas de reunión y le preguntó cómo se sentía al verlos y no ser incluida en estas cenas.
Ella simplemente dijo que se sentía "empoderada" y que "tienen derecho" a socializar, pero también dijo que le gustaría ser incluida. Su compañero de reparto Dustin Diamond, quien interpretó a Screech también está ausente de estas reuniones y no se espera que aparezca en la serie.
Hello everyone! I want thank everybody who has been so supportive throughout my journey these last several years. It was very hard to find the right way to talk about some of the challenges that I go through on a daily basis. Please tune in this Wednesday to the Dr Oz show to learn about living with a mental disorder that many people do not understand. I am very grateful to Dr. Oz, Dr. Modir, my mother and all of you that have supported me and wished me well through some difficult times. I hope to bring more mental health awareness to help others going through the same challenges. Thank you for sharing your stories to me over the years of how strong you all have been too! I look forward to a brighter future and seeing the great things that can be accomplished! #strengh #love #life #fightthestigmaofmentalillness #larkvoorhies
Salvados por la campana
Mark-Paul Gosselaar, Mario López, Elisabeth Berkley, Dustin Diamond, Tiffani-Amber Thiessen y Lark Voorhies eran los protagonistas de esta serie, los que interpretaban a un grupo de estudiantes del Instituto Bayside.
De todo el elenco, sólo Lopez y Berkley confirmaron su participación en el proyecto, y más tarde, se sumó Mark-Paul Gosselaar, que regresará por tres episodios y ocupará el rol de productor ejecutivo.
La serie original fue transmitida entre 1989 y 1993 y dio lugar a varios telefilmes, y a un spin off ambientado en la universidad, que solo duró entre 1993 y 1994. Además, tuvo una secuela, Salvados por la campana: la nueva clase, que pese a no ser muy recordada, duró más años que su predecesora.