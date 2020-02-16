Elton John pierde la voz en pleno concierto y se retira entre lágrimas del escenario
Un particular momento vivieron este domingo los asistentes a un concierto del reconocido cantante británico Elton John.
Esto porque el artista debió suspender el evento que daba en Auckland, Nueva Zelanda, debido a que perdió la voz por causa de una neumonía que le fue diagnosticada recientemente.
“Lo siento mucho”, indicó el músico a su público, mientras se retiraba entre lágrimas del escenario.
“Quiero agradecer a todos los que asistieron al concierto de esta noche en Auckland. Hoy fui diagnosticado con una neumonía atípica, pero estaba decidido a dar el mejor show humanamente posible. Toqué y canté con todo mi corazón, hasta que mi voz no pudo más”, explicó Sir Elton John en su cuenta de Instagram.
I want to thank everyone who attended tonight’s gig in Auckland. I was diagnosed with walking pneumonia earlier today, but I was determined to give you the best show humanly possible. I played and sang my heart out, until my voice could sing no more. I’m disappointed, deeply upset and sorry. I gave it all I had. Thank-you so much for your extraordinary support and all the love you showed me during tonight’s performance. I am eternally grateful. Love, Elton xx 📷 @bengibsonphoto
“Estoy decepcionado, profundamente enojado y lo siento. Di todo lo que tenía. Muchas gracias por su extraordinario apoyo y todo el amor que me mostraron durante la presentación de esta noche. Estoy eternamente agradecido”, concluyó el artista.