Something is brewing for tonight!! Don’t get too excited because it’s a small intimate party for the crew and cast of Sabrina but we promise to share some fun photos of the evening!! I can’t wait to catch up with my pals from the 7 most fun years of my life. It’s been 17 years since we wrapped and a reunion is well overdo. #sabrinatheteenagewitch #SquidRocks