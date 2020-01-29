Grey's Anatomy: Actriz de 'Supernatural' entrará en la trama de la 16ª temporada

  Por Meganoticias

La 16ª temporada de “Grey's Anatomy” trae una nueva actriz que tendrá un papel especial en la trama. Se trata de Shoshannah Stern, quien interpreta a Eileen en “Supernatural”, y llega para dar vida a la Dra. Lauren Riley, una especialista en diagnósticos inusuales.

Según TV Line, sus servicios serán necesarios después, porque Andrew DeLuca quedará atrapado en el diagnóstico y cura de un paciente, no importa cuánto intente solucionar el caso.

Es probable que la nueva participación ocurra en 13 de febrero, en un episodio dirigido por Jesse Williams, que interpreta Jackson en el drama médico.

