Usuarios trollean a Nick Jonas por tener comida entre los dientes durante los Grammy

Los Jonas Brothers fueron los segundos artistas en presentarse durante la ceremonia de los Premios Grammy 2020, show que fue visto por miles de personas a través de la transmisión televisiva.

Es por eso que ningún detalle pasó inadvertido por más vergonzoso que sea. Diversos usuarios se fijaron en que Nick Jonas tenía comida entre sus dientes, lo que se notó mientras interpretaron "5 more minutes" y su último sencillo "What A Man Gotta Do".

Nick Jonas had food in his teeth. Yup. #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/apxAgrv0qP — Ryan Schocket (@RyanSchocket) January 27, 2020

Is Nick Jonas on the #GRAMMYs stage with spinach or something in his teeth?!? pic.twitter.com/BKWREj4U3l — Nicole Perez (@nicole_perez1) January 27, 2020

“What a man gotta do” to hear the truth before a big performance? Someone should have told Nick Jonas that there was something in his teeth before he hit the stage #grammys #GrammyAwards #GRAMMYAwards2020 pic.twitter.com/NtSxJKF7Ja — Marenah (@ReenaRachel) January 27, 2020

La imagen rápidamente se volvió viral e incluso generó que el mismo Nick reaccionara a través de Twitter tomándose con humor el embarazoso momento.

And at least you all know I eat my greens. 🤪 — Nick Jonas (@nickjonas) January 27, 2020

"Al menos todos saben que me como mis vegetales", escribió.