Usuarios trollean a Nick Jonas por tener comida entre los dientes durante los Grammy Reuters

Usuarios trollean a Nick Jonas por tener comida entre los dientes durante los Grammy

  • Por Meganoticias

Seguir

Guardar

Guardada

Los Jonas Brothers fueron los segundos artistas en presentarse durante la ceremonia de los Premios Grammy 2020, show que fue visto por miles de personas a través de la transmisión televisiva.

Es por eso que ningún detalle pasó inadvertido por más vergonzoso que sea. Diversos usuarios se fijaron en que Nick Jonas tenía comida entre sus dientes, lo que se notó mientras interpretaron "5 more minutes" y su último sencillo "What A Man Gotta Do".

La imagen rápidamente se volvió viral e incluso generó que el mismo Nick reaccionara a través de Twitter tomándose con humor el embarazoso momento.

"Al menos todos saben que me como mis vegetales", escribió.

Google Noticias Síguenos en Google Noticias
Youtube Suscríbete a nuestro canal en Youtube
Compartir

Temas de esta nota

Noticias del momento

Lo más leído

Alcalde de Los Ángeles confirma que hija de 13 años de Kobe Bryant también murió en accidente

Deportes

Alcalde de Los Ángeles confirma que hija de 13 años de Kobe Bryant también murió en accidente

  • Ene 26

    • Guardar Guardada
Confirman nueve víctimas fatales en accidente aéreo que cobró la vida de Kobe Bryant

Deportes

Confirman nueve víctimas fatales en accidente aéreo que cobró la vida de Kobe Bryant

  • Ene 26

    • Guardar Guardada
Los

Tendencias

Los "pucheros" de Ariana Grande que se volvieron viral en los Grammys 2020

  • Ene 26

    • Guardar Guardada