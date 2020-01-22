Vikingos: Actor explica por qué rechazaron dobles para importante escena de la 6ª temporada
!Este texto tiene spoilers!
El primer episodio de “Vikingos” en 2020 fue escenario de una de las muertes más importantes de la serie: la de Lagertha, guerrera interpretada por Katheryn Winnick.
En “Death and the Serpent”, la última lucha de la escudera con White Hair (Kieran O'Reilly) fue intensa y sorprendió a los fans.
Thank you for all the lovely comments. This was one of the most intense things I have ever done. These scenes took weeks and weeks to prepare, with countless hours of combat training from the Master, Richard Ryan and his incredible crew. It certainly wasn't easy but one aspect of this experience that humbled me greatly was the application, work ethic and talents shown by @katherynwinnick. At times I struggled, I found it physically and mentally exhausting but @katherynwinnick was always standing in front of me, ready to fight, irrespective of the weather, the temperature or how exhausted we both were. She is a warrior and has my ultimate respect. What a dance partner! @historyvikings #VIKINGS #VIKINGSSEASON6 #WHITEHAIR #LAGERTHA #VIKINGSSEASON6A #BERSERKER #BJORNIRONSIDE #HVITSERK #KATTEGAT #IVARTHEBONELESS #UBBE #HVITSERK #KIERANOREILLY #HAILTHEGHOST #ARRHYTHMIA #KINGHARALD #RAGNAR #ROLLO #SKADI #SHIELDMAIDEN #INGRID #DEATHANDTHESERPENT #AMMA
En entrevista a Metro UK, O'Reilly reveló que para esta escena los actores no admitieron el uso de dobles, recordando la extensa capacitación que se produjo en la toma y cómo se necesitaron semanas de ensayos para perfeccionarse.
“Fue un gran proyecto para resolver y tomó semanas y semanas para dominarlo. Cuando aprendes una escena de pelea muy intensa como esta, siempre eres físicamente exigente. Nos aplicamos mucho, es algo que tomo muy en serio y Katheryn también”, dijo.
El actor también explicó que rechazar la ayuda de dobles que son especialistas tuvo un sentido artístico importante para la experiencia del espectador.
“Teníamos un equipo de acrobacias con nosotros durante todos los movimientos, el guión explicaba que fue una gran pelea, como un baño de sangre agotador, pero ambos decidimos no aprovechar a ningún artista de acrobacias y lo haríamos al 100% por nuestra cuenta. Decidimos hacer esto para que el agotamiento fuera real y se transfiriera a la pantalla que estábamos cansados”, reveló.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uJWSNht06uc