Vikingos: Actor explica por qué rechazaron dobles para importante escena de la 6ª temporada

Thank you for all the lovely comments. This was one of the most intense things I have ever done. These scenes took weeks and weeks to prepare, with countless hours of combat training from the Master, Richard Ryan and his incredible crew. It certainly wasn't easy but one aspect of this experience that humbled me greatly was the application, work ethic and talents shown by @katherynwinnick. At times I struggled, I found it physically and mentally exhausting but @katherynwinnick was always standing in front of me, ready to fight, irrespective of the weather, the temperature or how exhausted we both were. She is a warrior and has my ultimate respect. What a dance partner! @historyvikings #VIKINGS #VIKINGSSEASON6 #WHITEHAIR #LAGERTHA #VIKINGSSEASON6A #BERSERKER #BJORNIRONSIDE #HVITSERK #KATTEGAT #IVARTHEBONELESS #UBBE #HVITSERK #KIERANOREILLY #HAILTHEGHOST #ARRHYTHMIA #KINGHARALD #RAGNAR #ROLLO #SKADI #SHIELDMAIDEN #INGRID #DEATHANDTHESERPENT #AMMA